We now know why Eminem appeared at the Oscars

If you want to use Eminem in your role, you just have to ask. Maybe he says yes on the second try.

Oscar winner Marshall Mathers appeared under the Dolby Theater stage on Sunday and filmed a montage that honored music in films. Suddenly his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” started playing at home to the surprise and subdued enthusiasm of visitors and spectators.

Idina Menzel jerked her head at her better judgment, but her pained expression told the story. Meanwhile, Kelly Marie Tran of Star Wars: The Last Jedi patted every word.

“Lose Yourself” Eminem won the Oscar for the best original song in 2003 – why was it back on our screens in 2020 and raved about mom’s spaghetti?

Consider the 92nd Academy Awards as the prelude to the 2003 ceremony. In an interview with Variety, Eminem said that he never expected victory at the time, so he didn’t leave. He had also performed Lose Yourself at the Grammys a few weeks earlier.

“And even when I was younger, I didn’t really feel that a show like this would understand me,” he said. That raises the question – do the Oscars understand him now?

As Slim says, the academy had already planned to include his song in the montage, and then asked Eminem if he wanted to perform it live 17 years later.

He said yes, “because we just released an album [” Music to be Murdered By “in January] and we said that maybe with the timing of the new album that would make sense.”

This performance of the hit from his film “8 Mile” included an orchestra on stage and a string section. He rehearsed about five times outside the site to keep it secret, he said.

His appearance on the television show naturally raised rumors that he would return to the film. He didn’t confirm Variety, but he said he’s open to it if the right script is added.

Ultimately, Slim Shady’s redo Oscar trip went well: “I have to hug Salma Hayek!”