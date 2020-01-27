We now know when Super Nintendo World will open its doors in Orlando

Lots of news has come out recently about Nintendo’s upcoming entry into the theme park industry. Super Nintendo World will be released this summer at Universal Studios Japan (Osaka), and Nintendo has released a music video to surprise fans looking forward to the door opening. However, not much news was known about the presence of the theme park in the USA, such as: B. at Universal Studios in Florida. However, in a fourth-quarter earnings discussion with Comcast, Universal’s parent company, the company announced that Orlando is currently planning to include Super Nintendo World in the Park Epic Universe, which will open sometime in 2023.

The Epic Universe is a new park that offers attractions that differ from the location of Universal Studios in Florida. Regarding the announcement, a Comcast manager said: “I think the next big thing on the horizon is Nintendo. Nintendo, based on our research, is one of the greatest potential attractions that you could have for any type of I-P game. It’s up there with Harry Potter. “

With the current schedule, Super Nintendo World opens in Orlando after the animated film Super Mario Bros. has been released. We still don’t know how similar (in terms of attractions) the two Nintendo theme parks will be.

For Japan’s Super Nintendo World, construction is already complete when that Thwomp or Yoshi comes into question. No details of the iterations in Singapore have been released, nor has information been given about how Nintendo will be represented in the California Universal Theme Park.

As soon as we know more details about Super Nintendo World’s presence in the United States, we will share them with you.

