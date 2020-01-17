Bhumi Pednekar, one of the most amazing young artists of our generation, has consolidated his place as one of Bollywood’s best actors. Along with that, she also strengthened her capital by drawing on large cash registers, delivering three hits behind her last year with Saanda Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. In 2019, India delivered 300 gross cash registers, making it one of the best actresses in the industry.

In 2020, Bhumi will start shooting the biggest film of her career, director career of Karan Johar, and of course the actress can’t stay calm! “I can’t wait to start Takht. Karan has always been one of my favorite filmmakers, and for me the reality is that I am part of his vision, ”says Bhumi exclusively.

Bhumi is extremely grateful to KJo for giving her a lifelong role. Bhumi says, “I am extremely humiliated that he believes in me and has given me the opportunity to shine in my cinema. I have no words to express what I feel, because for me, as an artist, it is really a landmark. “

The versatile actress looks forward to abandoning Karan’s vision as an artist and believes that she will grow up as an artist in this process. “Karan is a master of emotions, and I look forward to giving up my director, who will bring him his vision. It’s an extremely important project for me because I think I’m going to grow as an artist in director Karan Johar, ”he says.

