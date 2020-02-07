We killed the al-Qaeda leader on Trump’s orders – the White House confirms

The White House has confirmed that the United States is responsible for the murder of Qasim al-Rimi, the leader of the Al Qaeda subsidiary in Yemen.

In a White House statement released on Thursday, the Al-Queda leader was killed on orders from President Donald Trump, NAN reports.

A few days ago, the New York Times reported that al-Rimi was killed in an airstrike in January.

“Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, the United States has carried out a counter-terrorism campaign in Yemen, which has successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi

“Under al-Rimi, al-Qaida committed irresponsible violence in Yemen.

“The group wanted to launch and stimulate numerous attacks against the United States and our armed forces.

“The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer because of his death,” added the White House.

The White House reported that al-Rimi came to al-Qaida in the 1990s, worked for Osama Bin Laden in Afghanistan, and was seen as a potential successor to al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Al-Rimi is the third major figure to be killed in a strike in the United States after General Qassem Soleimani was killed on President Trump’s orders.