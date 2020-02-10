“We have warned Nigerians that Buhari will be a failure” – Northern Elders Forum supports President Buhari

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) recently noted that President Buhari’s government has failed completely.

According to the group, they warned the Nigerians of Buhari because they told the Nigerians that Buhari had nothing good to offer them.

The group claims that the president has failed miserably to combat insecurity in the country and improve the economy.

In short, they said that the Buhari government had no idea how to solve the country’s many problems.

The NEF statement is:

“The Northern Elders Forum has refrained from commenting on major developments in the field of national security and governance management because it believes that these are times when maximum responsibility and prudence are required, such as elders and leaders in the nation’s search for contributing solutions to the diverse problems that the nation is facing.

However, it has become necessary and appropriate to make public the position of the forum on important issues affecting the way of life of Nigerians and the future that we have to deal with.

The forum regrets that the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed the nation by all standards in the crucial area of ​​improving its security. Poverty, particularly in the north, and massive social security have worsened under this government. The relationship between insecurity and poverty is fundamental, but the administration seems to have no idea what relief or solution will bring.

The forum is not pleased to say that it warned Nigerians that President Buhari lacked the will, competence and commitment to lead it to a safe and successful future ahead of the 2019 elections.

It is shocking that, despite the unprecedented consensus among Nigerians, President Buhari requires that the administration require a new determination, approach, and leadership to tackle the nation’s diverse security challenges, either in isolation or in deep rejection of the outcome of his failures in security appears Nigerians.

With this kind of attitude, it is difficult to see how President Buhari can take on the challenge of radically improving how we deal with our security situation. However, we believe that Nigerians must continue to use all legitimate means to ensure that the government addresses the serious shortcomings in how we perceive our situation and respond to our demands for our security rights.

The forum calls for a thorough revision of the leadership of our security agencies and public security agencies, as well as a higher level of competence, integrity and accountability in the way our troops, police and security agencies deal with security challenges. We appeal to our religious leaders and fellow citizens not to fall into the trap of the insurgents in order to play one against the other.

We condemn the tactic of targeting Christians and spreading their executions through an uprising that tries to take advantage of our different beliefs.

We also condemn the murder of thousands of Muslims and Christians in communities that the uprising has made permanent targets for the past decade. In these times, we must unite and resist a common enemy and ask our leaders to protect us all as Nigerians.

Basically, the forum supports the idea of ​​improving the nation’s police capacity. However, it is important to emphasize that all initiatives to improve public safety must be taken into account in our laws and must not be designed to threaten or harass certain groups or interests. We recommend adopting a more vigorous and comprehensive process that leads to the creation of an acceptable framework and a higher level of trust among all communities regarding police strategies.

This forum is aimed at all groups or interested parties who are willing to discuss this important matter and uses all of their assets to work with other groups to gain an understanding of the way forward. We advise all governments to exercise greater levels of restraint and responsibility in how they respond to the challenges of improving our security.

In this regard, the forum notes that the comments of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) in response to the views of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, do not match the culture of respect and awe Guides for whom the northerners are known.

The forum urges the leader of the BOT of the Coalition of Northern Groups to apologize unconditionally to His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto. The Forum notes that His Eminence has many opportunities to connect with the Coalition, and urges him to continue his close relationship with the Coalition and to use his position to maximize the benefits for the Northern Community in its relationship with To achieve coalition.

In moments of tension and pressure, Nigerians tend to find simple solutions or scapegoats. This forum is concerned that the apparent resurgence of certain types of conflict, such as ethnic conflicts and clashes between farmers and ranchers, will have multiplier effects and adversely affect successes in improving relationships with communities. We appeal to governments and communities to continue to strive for peaceful coexistence and livelihood with the abundant resources we are blessed with.

Taking due account of the rights of the Lagos government to make environmental and public security decisions, we are forced to highlight the impact of their policies on the Okada and Keke ban in parts of the state for the poor and operators. Many of them from the north who earn an honest life through this trade.

We urge cautious reactions from those directly affected by this policy and call on the governments of the northern states to mobilize and support those who are forced to return to the north with other sources of legitimate life.

The forum had received a wide range of opinions on the stress in the relationship between the Palace of Sarkin Kano and the government of the Kano State. The forum looks forward to working with His Excellency Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on this matter.

We commend the maturity and reluctance of all parties on this matter and pray together with others that Allah will help all of us find a way out of this matter. We are aware of the numerous pieces of advice and contributions to solving these burdens and urge the Governor and Sarkin Kano, the two people to whom Allah has entrusted great leadership today, to find a fair and lasting solution to this apparent problem.

The forum has determined that the political maneuvers surrounding the 2023 elections are aimed at the north as a region available for exploitation. We want to make it clear that people in the north will be very careful when engaging people who are looking for their support based on their region or wealth.

The North knows its interests and will work together to choose only people who meet the standards and interests of the people of the North. No politician should assume that he is entitled to our support unless he shows a clear understanding and an obligation to deal with our problems and to do our best. “

