We have to transform our world into a sustainable “electrical planet”.

I want you to imagine a highway dedicated exclusively to the world’s energy supply.

Each lane is limited to trucks that carry one of the seven major primary energy sources in the world: coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear power, water, sun, and wind.

Our current energy security comes at a price: the carbon dioxide emissions of the trucks in the three busiest lanes: those for coal, oil and natural gas.

We can’t just put up roadblocks overnight to stop these trucks. They carry the vast majority of the world’s energy supply.

But what if we expand the production of clean electricity carried by the trucks on the solar and wind tracks three or four times to an economically efficient future of clean energy?

Think of electric cars instead of petrol cars. Think of electrical factories instead of oil-burning factories. Cleaner and cheaper to operate. A technology-driven orderly transition. Problems caused by technology and solved by technology.

Make no mistake, this will be the greatest technical challenge ever undertaken. The energy system is huge, and even with internationally committed and targeted efforts, the transition will take many decades.

It will also require respectful planning and retraining to ensure that affected people and communities who have been driving our energy progress for generations are supported during the transition.

Tony, an employee of a coal-fired power plant in Gippsland, said from the audience in this week’s Q + A program: “The workforce is highly innovative, we are ready for the challenge, we will adapt to everything that lies ahead.” we and we have proven that in the past. “

This is a reminder that a positive transition can be achieved when governments, industry, communities and individuals share a vision.

The amazing technological advances that I have seen in the past ten years make me optimistic.

Renewable energies are booming worldwide and are now being delivered at significantly lower costs than ever before.

In Australia, the cost of electricity from wind and sun is currently around AUD 50 per megawatt hour.

Even if the variability is increased by storage, the price of solar and wind power is lower than that of existing gas-fired power generation and is similar to the newly built coal-fired power generation.

This has led to a significant uptake of solar and wind power in Australia and, above all, forecasts of a 33% reduction in emissions in the electricity sector by 2030 compared to 2005.

And this price trend will only continue if a recent United Nations report states that the cost of solar power has dropped and will continue to decrease by 80% in the past decade alone.

So we’re on the way. We can do this. Again and again we have shown that there is no challenge for humanity beyond humanity.

Ultimately, we have to complement solar and wind with a number of technologies, such as B. high storage capacity, long distance transmission and much better efficiency in the use of energy.

As these technologies expand, we need an energy companion today that can respond quickly to changes in solar and wind power. An energy companion that is relatively low in emissions and only works when needed.

In the short term, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Energy Minister Angus Taylor have already said, natural gas will play this crucial role.

In fact, natural gas is already enabling nations to transition to a reliable and relatively low-emission power supply.

Take a look at the UK, where coal-based electricity generation fell from 75% in 1990 to just 2% in 2019.

This led to an increase in solar, wind and hydropower from 2% to 27%. At the same time, and this is the key to a reliable power supply, electricity from natural gas rose from practically zero in 1990 to over 38% in 2019.

I am aware that the construction of new natural gas generators can be viewed as problematic, but let us first assume that we will achieve a reliable, low-emission power supply with solar, wind and natural gas.

Is that enough? Not really.

We still need a high density source of transportable fuel for heavy long haul trucks.

We still need an alternative chemical feedstock to make the ammonia used to make fertilizers.

We still need a means to move clean energy from one continent to another.

Enter the hero: hydrogen.

Hydrogen is abundant. In fact, it is the most common element in the universe. The only problem is that there is no well anywhere in the world where hydrogen gas can be found.

No panic. Fortunately, hydrogen is bound in other substances. One that we all know: water, the H in H₂O.

We have two options for producing hydrogen with emissions close to zero.

First, we can split water in a process called electrolysis using renewable electricity.

Second, we can use coal and natural gas to split the water and capture and permanently bury the carbon dioxide released.

I know that some can be skeptical because carbon capture and permanent storage in the power generation industry was not economically viable.

However, the process for hydrogen production is significantly cheaper for two crucial reasons.

First, since carbon dioxide remains as a remaining part of the hydrogen production process, there is no extra step and little extra cost to extract it.

Second, the extraction of carbon dioxide is more energy efficient and easier to store because the process works at a much higher pressure.

When we return to the electrolysis production route, we must also recognize that if hydrogen is produced exclusively from solar and wind power, we will exacerbate the burden on the renewable lanes on our energy route.

Think for a moment of the enormous amounts of steel, aluminum and concrete that are needed to support, build and maintain solar and wind structures. And the copper and rare earth metals that are needed for the wires and motors. And the lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and other battery materials that are needed to stabilize the system.

It would therefore be advisable to use another energy source to protect yourself against possible resource restrictions.

By generating hydrogen from natural gas or coal, carbon capture and permanent storage, we can add two more lanes to our energy highway, ensuring that we have four primary energy sources to meet the needs of the future: sun, wind, hydrogen off Natural gas and hydrogen from coal.

In addition, after it is extracted, hydrogen offers unique solutions to the remaining challenges that we face on our future electrical planet.

Firstly, in Australia’s largest energy end consumer.

Because hydrogen fuel transports much more energy than the equivalent weight of batteries, it offers a viable, longer-range alternative for propelling long-distance buses, B-twin trucks, trains that run from mines in central Australia to coastal ports, and ships that drive them and transport goods all over the world.

Second, in industry, where hydrogen can help solve some of the biggest emissions problems.

Take the steel making. In today’s world, the use of coal in steel making accounts for an astonishing 7% of carbon dioxide emissions.

If we stick to this form of steel production, this percentage will increase frustratingly as we make progress in decarbonizing other sectors of the economy.

Fortunately, clean hydrogen can not only provide the energy needed to heat the furnaces, but also replace the carbon in the coal that is used to reduce iron oxide to the pure iron that steel is made of. And with hydrogen as the reducing agent, water vapor is the only by-product.

This would have a revolutionary impact on reducing global emissions.

Third, hydrogen can store energy, not only for a rainy day, but also to transport sunshine from our shores, where it is abundant, to countries where it is needed.

Let me illustrate this point. Last December I witnessed the launch of the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier in Japan.

When the ship slid into the water, I saw it not only as the start of the first ship of its type ever built, but also as the start of a new era in which clean energy is routinely transported between continents. Shipping sunshine.

And finally, our natural gas generators can be reconfigured in the future to run on hydrogen, since hydrogen works in a similar way to natural gas. This turns a potential inheritance into an additional bonus.

Hydrogen powered economy

We really are at the beginning of a new, thriving industry.

By 2050 there will be a global market for hydrogen worth nearly AUD 2 trillion, provided we can lower the price of hydrogen production to significantly less than AUD 2 per kilogram.

In Australia, we have available land, natural resources, technology, global networks, and industry expertise.

And we now have an obligation to unanimously adopt the national hydrogen strategy at a meeting of Commonwealth, State, and Territory governments late last year.

As I think about my tenure as chief scientist, it has been one of my proudest accomplishments in my last year to lead the development of this strategy.

The full results will not be visible overnight, but the seeds have sown, and if we continue to take care of them, they will grow into a whole new area of ​​practical use and unimagined possibilities.

For hydrogen to be really “clean”, it has to be produced using renewable energies, not coal

