We have to fight BJP-RSS without crossing each other’s paths, says JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh

Kolkata: JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh on Thursday called on democratic forces to eliminate their differences and to fight against “division” of the RSS and the BJP “without crossing each other’s paths”.

She also urged young people to “isolate the agents of division policy and hatred”. Ghosh addressed a meeting outside the building of the University of Calcutta after the authorities of varsity had refused permission for a seminar within the campus where she was to speak.

“If the aim of the fight is the same, everyone should take to the streets against the Hindutva troops without crossing each other’s paths,” she said. Ghosh’s comment came after the police on Wednesday refused their scheduled meeting in Durgapur and CU authorities closed the main gate of the College Street campus after banning the seminar earlier in the day.

Permission for Aishe Ghosh’s Durgapur rally was denied due to security reasons, because the time and route clashed with a planned procession of Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee, a police officer said.

CU authorities, however, mentioned no reason not to allow the program by the left-wing organization, “Calcutta University Save Autonomy Save University Forum,” sources said.

Ghosh said outside the CU campus that RSS is implementing its 90-year agenda for creating a Hindu Rashtra through the BJP.

“RSS-BJP brand traitors to those who speak against their diabolical game plan. They are attacking the campuses. They are attacking girls in JNU. We have to resist them,” she said.

Ghosh said she is not surprised if she is called a “traitor” by the RSS and BJP and said that even Bhagat Singh was called by the British as a traitor.

Later, when she addressed an SFI meeting, she asked the students “not to show papers to officials when they approach you for NPR exercise or to prove your citizenship”. “Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar and Hedgewar (from the RSS) cannot be our inspiration. Identify and isolate the Golwalkars and Hedgewars from our midst. They are agents of division and hatred,” she said.

Ghosh called on students to isolate those “who want to distinguish between Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin and between Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam because of their different religious identities.”

“This does not fit with the ethos, the culture of West Bengal,” she said. Ghosh participated in the SFI rally of the Vidyasagar statue to the Shyambazar area in the city where committee chairman Biman Bose of West Bengal and filmmaker Tarun Majumder were present.

