We have received advice from Amber Liu’s 2020 Tour X in New York: News: KpopStarz

X marks the spot – and the place to be on Friday, February 7, 2020 was Terminal 5, the location for the New York stop of Amber Liu’s 2020 Tour X!

“Tour X is special for me,” Amber shared. ‘X’, against Amber, has been celebrating her ten years in the industry since her debut as a member of f (x) of SM Entertainment – but it also represents her cutting off all the negative things in her life (with an X!) For a clean, clean slate that she can fill with anything she wants. It may seem daunting to start with a clean slate, but it is a lot easier if you have advice to guide you. Over the course of the night, Amber and her opening act Justin Park and Meg & Dia shared so many life lessons with the audience – now we share these words with you!

Follow your dreams!.

Justin Park’s stage in velvet cheetah print, overalls and a red bandana, let us know endless enthusiasm in singing, dancing and vibing that he sets the right example for this piece of advice. “Whether you become a singer or a doctor, follow your dreams! I never thought I’d do this,” Justin shared. He made his dreams come true as a singer, and we have to reap the benefits of the silky riffs of Amber’s first opening act!

If something ends, it does not mean that it is a failure.

When they did not harmonize like angels or flash passionately with the audience, act Meg & Dia shared candid stories about their lives – specifically their dating lives. Even when relationships end and we have a long healing process, there is a lot of good to come out. (For example, lots of incredible music at the end of Meg & Dia: the duo performed an acoustic version of “Koala” written about Dia’s ex-best-best-friend, and “Dear Heart”, a letter that Meg wrote to her own heart wrote).

Stay yourself!

Amber Liu started the night sketching the most important rule, and the only rule, at every concert of her: this is a Be Yourself zone! Fans were encouraged to stay true to themselves and do whatever they want, whether it’s crazy about her songs (we subscribed to that method!) Or slow jamming and vibrating. Authenticity is central.

Flexibility is crucial.

Characteristic of Tour X are the cute nicknames given to each stop: Milwaukee was called “Power Bitches,” Philadelphia was called “Tax Returns,” and now New York was given the challenge of naming itself. After vetoing “Rats” and “It’s so cold,” New Yorkers were excited to “Llama City!” To name. Cue Amber cute screaming: “Are you ready, Llama City?” Before they jumped in “White Noise”. full of infinite possibilities, we must always be open to the next best option. Following the emotional ‘Numb’, fans talked about how they needed hugs, which then turned into needing a hug, which Amber liked so much that the city unanimously decided to switch from Llama City to Cuddle Puddle. Hello, cuddly puddles from NY!

Stay hydrated!

Just watching Amber and her back-up dancers dancing and jumping on stage made us thirsty (in more than one way). Amber noted that although she usually forgets to drink water, her dancers always have her back: they reminded her to drink water and even urged the whole crowd to chant: “Chug, chug, chug!” Amber gave us indeed what we wanted: a signed, cool water bottle thrown into the crowd, and our favorite person, hydrated.

The world will never give you anything that you can’t handle.

Amber opened us up about her relationship with her mother: the way they were not closed at the beginning and the emotions and tenderness of a conversation in broken English and broken Mandarin had us in our feelings. Amber passed on this piece of advice that she received from her mother in that conversation – a piece of advice that also inspired “Borders.”

You cannot change what happens to you, but you can change how you can respond.

How do family members always give us the best advice? Amber’s older sister and role model, Jackie, endowed her with these words of wisdom and taught her that it is good for Amber to love herself and be herself, even if everything seemed to tell her differently. Amber has shared the same message of self-love with us through ‘Beautiful’. We are all so incredibly beautiful.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

At a tender moment of the show, Amber opened up to us about her struggle with panic attacks. It seemed easier for her to just ignore her struggles and keep going instead of seeking help. When she told the audience she was seeking professional help, she got endless cheers – we all just want her to be happy and cared for, and she wants the same for us!

Stay calm.

This advice underlines Amber’s song of the same name, “Stay calm.” Stay calm in times of need and don’t be afraid to open up, love yourself and ask for help. (Although, maybe it was hard to stay calm last night when our favorite person was there … but that’s beyond the point).

Lots of fun!

Because of all the moments of emotion and tenderness, Amber has never been clear, cheerful and fun. From entering the stage in an Elsa cosplay flanked by her back-up dancers and Justin Park dressed in Frozen-themed outfits accordingly to propping up her NYFW-style stuff in the same dress to her drummer in the face for his birthday , Amber sets a good example. Life is a party, and the New York stop of Tour X was proof of that.

In the moments before they left the stage, Amber left her fans with a few final words of advice:

Wise, wise words and an unforgettable night. Like us, Amber is just sorting out things as she goes – and it is endlessly reassuring to know that someone like her guides us, roots for us and loves us as much as we love her.

While Amber continues with Tour X, we will continue to love her (and that will take so long after the tour ends!) In the meantime – grab tickets if you can. Thank you for allowing access to the KpopStarz press and view our interview with Amber Liu here!

Article by: Kaitlin Cunanan

Photos by: Karen May

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.