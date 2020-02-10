“We don’t want him”: Trump tells the governor of Utah that he can “keep Mitt Romney” after the senator has voted to condemn the president

Donald Trump closed Mitt Romney again on Monday as he continued to get the GOP senator’s vote to remove him from office.

The President has sharply criticized the Utah legislator and the 2012 Republican presidential candidate since the Senate vote on Wednesday evening to acquit Mr. Trump on counts of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Mr. Romney agreed with Democrats to condemn him and remove him from the previous indictment before voting on the obstruction article.

“How’s Mitt Romney? You want him. We don’t want him,” said Mr. Trump against the Governor of Utah Gary Herbert, a republican, during an event with heads of state at the White House.

Herbert did not respond.

The President’s attacks on Mr. Romney represent a rare case of GOP-on-GOP tension during his term, when he has kept just about every member of his party alive for fear of a critical tweet or comment that poses a primary challenge. could do justice to them.

The Conservatives are outraged by Mr Romney’s decision, which he largely committed to the oath he took when the Senate was deposed.

“I swore an oath before God to apply impartial justice. And as you know, I am a very religious person. I take that very seriously,” an emotional Mr. Romney said on the senate floor before casting the elimination vote.

“And so I looked at the evidence in a very unbiased manner and concluded that the president had done what was said – that he had asked a foreign government to get involved in the elections, that he had put pressure on that government by bringing in help “Mr. Romney said. “That is just as serious an attack on our country’s constitution as I can imagine a president could do.”

The president took several shots on the moderate senator the following day during a wild “Room” celebration in the East Room, mocking the senator of Utah and his other political enemies – including his house-democratic prosecutors – at another surreal event in the White House.

“And then you have one that used religion as a crutch. They’ve never used it before. An article written today – he’s never heard it used before, but today, you know, it’s one of those things , “he said about Mr. Romney. “But you know, it’s a failed presidential candidate, so things can happen if you fail like that when you become president.”

