We don’t think Omotola’s husband will be happy with actor Alexx for posting this comment about his wife

The beautiful Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde celebrated her 42nd anniversary on February 7th. Like every birthday, the woman with the famous name OmoSexy received tons of messages from colleagues, friends and family members.

One of the most important messages she has received on social media is undoubtedly from the actor Alexx Ekubo, best known for his portrayal as Johnny in Yemi Alade’s “Johnny” song.

His message, though relatively short, was so powerful and spoke volumes about the influence Omotolo had on him as an actor.

The special thing about his message was that it described someone’s wife as a whole meal and dessert. Don’t you, the husband, read the meanings? But we only think out loud!

“Happy birthday to the only omoSEXY, thank you for teaching us scandal / controversial-free Konstanz 101. @Realomosexy They are not just a meal, but a complete course plus dessert. Dr. OmoT, only you! We are there for everything you do! My President, if you only know what we’re going to do for @teffestival 2020, right? If you’re a real fan, mention one of your films you love, mine is IJE. Let’s go!”

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com