National award-winning actress Seema Biswas was initially skeptical about her grandmother playing Soori Barjatyu’s new TV show “Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!”, Says Director.

“At first she was a little skeptical about her grandmother’s playing, but when she went through the story and realized that her character was well defined, she was convinced. Yes, I had to sit with her and talk. Frankly, she had a reason to feel that way. We have a reputation for changing songs every now and then on the TV, and they bring fake dramas to get TRP, ”Barjatiya told IANS.

Sooraj Barjatya: “We don’t really work on older actors on TV”

He reminded: “Seema asked her what if we (the creators of the show) changed the character chart and emotions, what if I changed her face or made her spirit if TRP drops because of sensationalism. Whatever she said is right, because we are not actually working on TV series, except for a typical grandparent character, ”said Barjatya, the creator of the show.

According to Barjatiya, however, the actress felt safe about the project because the show has only 100 episodes and has a bound script.

“She enjoys the character and brings her own entrances to attract her character.” She’s an excellent actress, ”Barjatiya said.

The show, which begins today on Star Plus, tells a story from Bhopal and revolves around an older couple who plays Seema Biswas and Mohan Joshi, who were freedom fighters and are now spending time with their grandchildren.

The show includes Sheen Das, Anagha Bhosale, Khalid Siddiqui and Shilpa Tulaskar. Barjatya believes this is an important story.

“It is natural that our parents want us to be educators, and therefore they are hard against us who are constantly trying to discipline us. Our parents also criticize us. But unconditional love and pampering come from our grand parents. These days, children are depressed due to the pressure of life. They understood why it was important to have ancient parents. Previously, young people weren’t so aggressive, depressed and suicidal, because with constant pampering, their inner child would be alive while spending time with their grandparents, ”he said.

“Nowadays, when parents and children persecute ambitions and report successes and failures, they need a break and advice from their grandparents to understand how life is above professional success and what the value of a family is,” Barjaitya explained.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!