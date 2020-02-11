“We don’t do hyperbole. We call it BS.” – Mother Jones

The letter was sent to potential investors not so long ago, the prose so lavish of the disruptive DC consultant banter that lanyards hang on practically every word. “We don’t do hyperbole,” it says. “We call it BS. We say when our programs work. We say when they don’t, because unfair or evasive tells us that you have something to hide. “

It goes a little later: “Do not measure our success by how many Politico articles we mention. You will be disappointed.”

The letter obtained from Mother Jones was probably Shipped in 2018 on behalf of a non-profit organization called Acronym, which today is notorious for launching the technology company that launched the app that launched the Iowa Democratic Caucuses in a day-long spectacle of incompetence. In the days since the caucuses partially moved aside because of the subdued app, acronym is evasive, if not unfair. It has been mentioned in at least a dozen Politico articles, and indeed no one has taken the media attention as a measure of Acronym’s success.

So what is acronym? It’s a lot of things, but in public it regards itself as “a non-profit organization that is committed to building power and digital infrastructure for the progressive movement.” The CEO is a well-connected political agent, Tara McGowan, and at that time the letter was written it had a “team of 15 (100 percent millennial, 90 percent women) strategists, data nerds, creatives, Facebook ninjas and organizers.” Acronym, founded in 2017, has a PAC and a digital strategy firm, Lockwood Strategy, and of course it has the political technology company, called Shadow, which is staffed by former Clinton executives and some developers who just coded it a few months ago had completed bootcamp.

Acronym swears that Shadow is an independent company, but that seems a bit dubious, since Acronym is the only investor in Shadow and shares a WeWork space with the company that the founder of Shadow previously worked for Acronym and that Acronym at some point mentions from his website to have launched Shadow (the references were restored later).

The company declined to comment on the letter report, which is being transcribed at the bottom of the page. View the whole thing to get a taste of his exuberant tautologies and non-citizens. Bold headers such as “WHAT COMES NEXT” and “WHAT MEANS THAT” help even the most awkwardly rich people through the scrub of startup ideas. It is as if Axios has been instructed to write a business prospectus.

Here are a few of our favorite pieces:

We invest in digital tools and tactics that reach voters where they spend their time – online + on their phones with creative content that attracts their attention and inspires them to act. Like pierogis that people want to eat with their friends after the polls.

There was apparently a link under that last sentence, but it died in the version of the letter we obtained. We just have to imagine which tableau we should see of smart young people eating pierogis after the hard work of punching some names in a voting booth. Pierogis are a way to reach voters. Another way is to improve the material conditions of their lives through political candidates who do not treat voters as an undifferentiated mass of white yuppies.

The letter continues:

We do not duplicate our efforts. We identify and fill in gaps. We understand the power of coordination and we encourage and facilitate it wherever we can to maximize resources and impact.

Read that again. Yes that’s right. It means nothing. You identify problems and solve them? Impressive!! Do you work with other people to solve problems efficiently? Even more impressive! These are many words to say: “We will do well.”

Here is the complete thing. We have typed in the letter again at the request of our source.

WHAT IS THE STORY?

ACRONYM was included in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, but the idea of ​​ACRONYM as a solution to problems that existed within the Democratic party long before Donald Trump was elected president was revealed many months earlier.

Tara McGowan, a political strategist who has helped build and run three of the largest digital programs and teams in the progressive movement for the past six years, saw firsthand how a broken campaign model and the veterinary strategists who continued to subsidize it kept the Democratic Party back from investing in the tools and tactics needed to win campaigns in a digital age. 2016 was not the first election that Democrats lost due to a clear miscalculation of how people and technology evolved, but ACRONYM exists to ensure that it is one of the last.

WHAT IS ACRONIEM?

ACRONYM is a progressive organization that builds the digital infrastructure in which the Democratic Party has not invested – but desperately needs – to build lasting political power at all levels of government.

BUT WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

To begin with, it’s important to remember that “digital” is an adjective, not a noun, and if you understand that, you are closer to understanding ACRONYM and the programs and resources we use.

For us, digital infrastructure represents three key elements that we believe are essential for conducting and winning election campaigns in today’s word:

– Digital capacity: human talent, expertise and time

– Digital tools: organize, distribute, listen, participate, raise funds, mobilize

– Digital media: organic, paid, creative, distributed, earned

ACRONYM invests in each of these core campaign assets, not just because it’s smart to do, but because it’s necessary to do if we want to build political power – and no other organization does.

WHAT HAVE YOU REALLY REALIZED?

Since our founding in March 2017, our incredible team of 15 (100 percent millennial, 90 percent women) strategists, datanerds, creatives, Facebook ninjas and organizers:

– More than $ 8 million raised to feed our work

– Coordinated over $ 3 million in digital investments to capture more than 18 statewide + local seats in Virginia

– More than 1,000 new voters registered in Virginia, whose voting rights were restored a few months earlier by Governor McAuliffe

– More than 12 targeted digital media programs to help more than 28 democrats win elections in five states.

– Collaborated with more than 27 progressive partners to accelerate their digital programs and investments.

WHAT IS NEXT?

Here’s where + how we invest this cycle to run this script:

– Releasing an open source organization guide for more than 50 digital organization tools to help progressive campaigns and organizations make smart investments that maximize resources to move the needle.

– Training of more than 5,000 organizers in 21 statewide campaigns about digital organization tools and best practices to build our digital talent bank for 2020.

– Deploy more than 100 targeted digital media campaigns to hit 11 rooms in 10 states, mobilize thousands, vote on the vote to choose our new Democratic bank and strengthen state houses that are crucial to the redistribution of efforts.

TELL ME MORE.

Our specific programs for this cycle will certainly determine our short-term impact, but we believe that our philosophy and approach to this work are equally important and that is what we really do Acronym stand out in a crowd. Here’s a little more about what we do – and what we don’t do:

– We do not burn your money on TV ads. Or think that it is sufficient to display a billion impressions of unresponsive ads on the internet. We invest in digital tools and tactics that reach voters where they spend their time – online + on their phones with creative content that attracts their attention and encourages them to take action. Like pierogis that people want to eat with their friends after the polls.

– We do not duplicate efforts. We identify and fill in gaps. We understand the power of coordination and we encourage and facilitate it wherever possible to maximize limited resources and impact. See how this approach moved the needle in Virginia last year.

– We don’t just focus on the trees – or in this case the midterms. We intend to help Democrats win this cycle – especially for starters applying for a state office – but we also understand that if we do not take advantage of the wave of enthusiasm that we see on our side, we can make this cycle more get voters for the polls + on the roll, we’ve thrown away the only shot we have to get Trump out of office in 2020. That is why we are targeting candidates who represent or have a bank for the future and one are planning to train 5000 organizers across the country in using social media to move the needle in November.

—We don’t do hyperbole. We call it BS. We say when our programs work. We say when they don’t, because unfair or evasive tells us that you have something to hide. So we remain modest and focused and we like it because it keeps us shabby and smart. And shabby and smart means that we win more elections for less money. Do not measure our success by how many Politico articles we mention. You will be disappointed.

HOW CAN I HELP?

To increase the impact of our work in the short term, while at the same time sustaining the slow incineration of the modernization of our campaign game book, our team aims to raise $ 8 million by May 31. With $ 2 million already allocated, we are going to need your help to raise or write the rest.

If you are interested in more information about our programs or approach, or you really feel the urgency and are just ready to invest in ACRONYM right away, please contact Tara by e-mail or telephone – (telephone number changed).