After working with director Mohito Suri on “Aashiqui 2” and “Ek Villain”, singer Ankit Tiwari has now lent his voice to one of the songs in the upcoming Malang.

“Phir na mile kabhi” was released on Tuesday. The video shows the main couple of the film Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Phir Na Milen Kabhi, singer Ankit Tiwari, about working with Mohit Suri in Malange: “We don’t create music, it just happens”

“With Mohit, we don’t create music that just happens, and she knows how to get the best out of the singer that resulted in” Sun Raha hai on here “and” Teri Galliyan “. I’m glad to be a part of “Phir na mile kabhi”. I hope you will like it as well as the song, ”he said.

The love song video begins with Aditya’s voice. “Rishton ke tootne ka dard saha hai, maine islie hamesha rishton to door bhaagta raha hoon.” Dard bends down better hai rishtey banao hi nahi, ”he says.

Later in the video, you can see Aditya leaving her lover Disha behind to protect her from a dangerous world.

Malang also includes Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on February 7th.

