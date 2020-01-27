We definitely do not get that mobile Duelyst port

From Joe Robinson

January 27, 2020

I remember taking over Pocket Tactics for the first time in 2016 and trying to understand the different niches our audience enjoyed; Duelyst was common in the context of mobile CCGs. Combining elements from both traditional card games and throwing into a tactical battlefield at that time seemed like a very welcome relief and one that mobile gamers wanted to experience for themselves.

A mobile version of Duelyst has never been formally released, although there were some beta’s that were suspended in the course of 2017. Now those prototypes will never see the light of day because the game itself closes the store. Official servers and services will be canceled February 27, 2020. Duelyst is dead.

Admittedly, despite how much it was part of the CCG conversation a few years ago, I had actually forgotten the game last year. It was launched in 2016, but according to Steam Charts it had dropped to less than 1,000 peak concurrent players at the start of 2017 and slowly walked away from its player base over time.

This is yet another CCG that does not seem to be able to keep up with momentum, even with a unique hybrid engineer. You can read more here about what will happen to Duelyst in the last month of his life.

Have you ever played Duelyst? What do you think it could have saved from oblivion? Let us know in the comments!