“We continue to exist and we win”: Elizabeth Warren fights to stay in the Democratic race

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were only 30 minutes away from each other on a podium before they packed basketball halls in western New Hampshire on Sunday.

While light snow sprinkled off the streets, and the sun set on the Vermont side of the Connecticut River, the two candidates hoped to become the standard bearer of the Democratic Party for the voters gathered, just over a day before The first votes would come to be cast in the nation’s first primary.

For many of those supporters and the collected media, the speeches were perhaps similar – and well-known. But with the fast approaching elections in mind, the urgency had changed. And Warren, left behind in polls – flat-lining while Sanders and Pete Buttigieg have risen in recent weeks – seemed well aware of the pressure.

“Unconquerable battles are about going into battle and staying in battle,” she told the crowd of volunteers and potential voters. She spoke of beating Donald Trump in November, despite the worrying feeling of some Democrats that he might win again. But she might as well have talked about beating Sanders or Buttigieg on Tuesday.

“There are many people who talk about which races cannot be won or what kind of people cannot win,” Warren said. “The way I see it, they’ll keep saying that until we fight, we keep going and we win.”

1/10

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

2/10

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

3/10

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

4/10

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

5/10

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

6/10

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

7/10

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

8/10

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

9/10

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

10/10

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

In New Hampshire, it is a matter of truth when it comes to presidential candidates from neighboring states, who often win the primary there, resulting in a home advantage that a politician appoints to a potential party. But in 2020 that describes both Sanders and Warren, so: which progressive champion can New Hampshire voters looking for a dramatic change in the government prove to be the best choice?

The answer, at least for Warren, can mean the difference between a second wind for a campaign that has failed in recent months, or the start of a potentially terminal decline.

In Claremont, Sanders supporters packed up the gym at Stevens High School after they had formed a short line in the cold before the doors were opened.

There, Sanders leaned on some of his best-known surrogates, including the state senator Nina Turner from Ohio, who walked on stage and gave an exciting speech about the popular messages from the Sanders movement.

“Whose side are you on?” She repeatedly asked almost as punctuation, drawing battle lines between average American workers and the big companies that are the enemies for Sanders and his supporters. Turner was received as a rock star.

When his turn came, Sanders claimed the honor for the progressive political movement that swept the nation and noted that during his run in 2016 he received a lot of push-back for ideas that became commonplace in 2020. In his eyes and those of his supporters, this year is a political settlement that is the result of decades of crumbling of the political establishment and the valid interests that support it.

“You have to ask yourself what it means that CEOs knew that the product they were selling killed people,” he said, being one of America’s most deep-rooted industries, the pharmaceutical industry, and his long denials of the deadly effects of opioids in themselves took. . In New Hampshire, one of the states with the highest number of deaths from overdoses, he noted that he thinks those efforts amount to a “criminal offense.”

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim that Iowa wins despite delaying results

John Jones, a Vietnam veteran who lives in Sutton Mills, New Hampshire and was in freezing temperatures with a high standard of support for his candidate, said he has been a Sanders fan since the 1980s when he was mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

“I am for Bernie because he is very loved and well received by veterans. He is progressive. He is talking about a living wage. He is talking about childcare for working couples,” said Jones, a former green beret. “He is talking about universal healthcare. And he talks about dismantling the big pharma in this country. And bringing us as far as possible into the 21st century. Affordable healthcare. “

Twenty miles north of Claremont in Lebanon, and in yet another gym, Warren ran alongside supporters to a stage with her golden retriever, Bailey, whom she herself made a political star. ‘Nine to five’ by Dolly Parton as she jogged, a campaign pile and one that easily evokes the working class, both she and Sanders have pillars on the campaign route.

Despite their apparent ideological similarities, a Warren event and a Sanders event are many different experiences. Sanders has largely succeeded in delivering well-known speeches about the injustice faced by American workers and the environment. Warren, meanwhile, talks about many of the same problems, but comes closer to a more traditional politician joking with the crowd.

“Man in the back says,” Whew, this woman isn’t unreasonable, “she joked at one point after detailing the 2 percent wealth tax on estates worth $ 50 million or more as a way to pay for policies such as eliminating the university loan debt.

At another time, when a supporter started asking her who she could choose as a running mate, she beat Vice President Mike Pence and the President’s tendency to trust yes-men in the office.

“You ask” Who will be my Mike Pence, who will look at me with admiring eyes? “, The supporter asked.

“I already have a dog,” she joked, laughing from the crowd. She looked back at the crowd and added comments on their behalf: “You have to watch these spicy women!”

Michael Corchoran, a 58-year-old from Thornton, New Hampshire, said that Warren’s focus on planning has made her an attractive candidate for leadership.

“I knock doors and volunteer for Elizabeth since she persuaded me. Health care for one payer is very important to me. I think she is more a moderate progressive. And I just love her detail, I love her intelligence and integrity that she has in her plans, “said Corchoran, who thinks Sanders has scared some voters off with his surly politics,” she continues to motivate her to stay with her and keep knocking on doors and recruiting her. “

Tom Schade, a 70-year-old who was driving from Rhode Island for the event, said the differences in surface area between the two candidates make the difference for him.

“I think she has learned all the lessons from the Bernie Sanders campaign. Instead of talking about socialism, she is talking about corruption. Instead of releasing these great slogans, she has these detailed plans,” he said. “Instead of being a dirty old man, she is incredibly open and kind and sympathetic. I think if you’re looking for a bigger change, she’ll be able to do that better than Bernie.”

On Monday, on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, it seemed that the lessons Warren might have learned might not be enough. A poll by the UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion on that day showed that Sanders led all Democrats with 25 percent of the votes, followed by second place Buttigieg, with 17 percent.

Warren finished third in that poll – just like in the Iowa caucuses – with 15 percent.

A victory in third place does not necessarily mean an end to her candidacy, but it would certainly not help. Warren had $ 13 million in cash at the end of the latest campaign financing deadline, which could help her stay competitive in Nevada and even South Carolina if she decided to continue. It is not the most money in the field, but it is nothing.

But losing Buttigieg and Sanders could sting, given the proximity of her home state of Massachusetts to New Hampshire. And for some Sanders supporters – many of whom in New Hampshire seem much more comfortable with Warren than left-wing Twitter conversations might imply – a loss to her might show a weakness that Trump could exploit in a general election.

“I feel pretty good about her, but she’s not eligible. Donald Trump has her number,” said Jones, the former Green Beret. “He’ll make her look foolish. We’re going out with the Pocahontas nonsense again and I think that she would be vulnerable. I’m afraid he would just tear her to pieces, that he would make a joke of her. He is a wizard, you know? “

