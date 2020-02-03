We cannot afford to ignore what fascinated Rashida Tlaib with Hillary Clinton before the 2020 elections

On Friday evening, Michigan’s representative Rashida Tlaib led the crowd in an angry song when she attended a Bernie Sanders event in Iowa just days before the Iowa caucus. Who were those boosen aimed at? Not Trump, who received a full pass that same day from Republican senators, who voted not to call witnesses in his deposition. No, Rep. Tlaib’s self-proclaimed enemy number one was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 2016 Democratic Party nominee and winner of more than 65,000,000 votes in the general election that year.

The long-simmering feud between supporters of Sanders and former supporters of Clinton foams past. A few weeks ago, Emerson College issued a survey stating that only 53 percent of Bernie Sanders supporters are committed to the Democratic candidate regardless of who that candidate was (compared to 90 percent of Warren’s supporters).

Sanders’ populism, which has fueled a remarkably assertive white male anger, feels very much like Trump’s. In 2016 it was Trump who had buoyed the market. It was not long ago that “Lock Her Up” was the expression of the moment, a pulsating, public-looking attempt to pin criminal acts on a fellow political candidate. If we believed that such an immature roll lay at the top left, Sanders’ coterie is here to prove us wrong. Worried about Russian division? Why should we not worry about the threat in our own backyard, the Democratic members (Ilhan Omar laughed at Tlaib’s anger, rather than rejecting it as inappropriate) that reduced the party to narrow-mindedness?

Tlaib has since apologized, and she was right to hand in. “In this case, I allowed my disappointment about Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters to be the best of me,” she said with a statement. “All of you, my sisters employed on stage, and our movement deserves better.” And although Tlaib’s response was appropriate, the fact that she felt compelled to become a boo from the start speaks in the nature of populism and the dark abdomen.

The messy identity of this kind of populism, with its attraction to our lesser angels, is particularly ripe for such a devolution. It is not Sanders or his good ideas that are the problem – although he certainly did not come up against the ridiculous singing of the congresswoman and his campaign leader, Faiz Shakir, publicly supported Tlaib on Saturday morning. No, the problem is the idea that only people without rights, and especially white people, deserve to have an opinion about the America that we share. The idea is that women who support female candidates with progressive views are only on board because of “identity politics” – a buzz term used to make women feel bad about our desire for equal representation. It is the idea that only one person represents the best interests of a nation, while the truth of politics is much more turbid than this kind of Deus ex Machina.

Bernie Sanders

Vermont's senator made a second bid for the president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries. It runs on a similar platform of democratic socialist reforms

Getty

Joe Biden

The former vice-president was recently confronted with criticism of the inappropriate touching of women, but was supposed to deal well with the criticism and has since maintained a leader status in the national elections

EPA

Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive democrat and a strong proponent of regulating Wall Street

Reuters

EXCLUDED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his bid on May 16, 2019. He appeared as a leading voice in his party's left wing in 2013, but struggled to build a national profile and has a number of political positions in his time as mayor setbacks ago

AFP / Getty

Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor and war veteran from Indiana would be the first openly LGBT + president in American history

Getty

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a huge campaign for buying ads and apologized for the controversial "stop and search" program that had a negative impact on minority communities in New York City when he was mayor

Getty Images

EXPRESSED: Beto O'Rourke

The former congressman from Texas formally launched his bid for the presidency in March. He ran on a progressive platform and stated that the US is driven by "gross differences in opportunities and results"

AP

Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his bid on May 14. He said: "We must defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that campaign money drowns out people's voices so that we can finally deliver the promise of a fair chance for everyone." He also emphasized the fact that he won the governor's seat in a red (republican) state

Reuters

PRESSED: Cory Booker

During his campaign, the New Jersey senator focused on restoring kindness and civilization in American politics, although he failed to secure the same level of support and fundraising as various other senators in front of the White House. 2020 are active

Getty

EXPRESSED: Wayne Messam

Mayor of the city of Miramar in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Wayne Messam said he planned to run on a progressive platform against the "broken" federal government. He favors arms regulations and signed a letter from around 400 mayors condemning President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vice News

EXPRESSED: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential bid in January and said that "health care should be a right, not a privilege"

Getty

EXPRESSED: Kamala Harris

The former attorney general from California was introduced to the national scene during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has subscribed to Medicare-for-all and has proposed a large tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

John Delaney

The Congressman from Maryland was the first to launch his bid for the presidency and made the announcement in 2017

AP

Tulsi Gabbard

The congresswoman from Hawaii announced her candidacy in January, but asked tricky questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his presidential candidacy by promising to introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every American over the age of 18

Getty

EXPRESSED: Julian Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said that his running has "special meaning" for the Latino community in the US

Getty

EXPRESSED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser have announced her intention to become president. She had previously run as an independent congress in 2014, but was unsuccessful

Getty

EXCLUDED: Eric Swalwell

One of the younger candidates, Swalwell has served in several committees in the Lower House. He planned to put gun control at the center of his campaign, but stopped after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory

Getty

EXPRESSED: Seth Moulton

Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from speaking at the house. He dropped out of the race after not sounding well in key states

Getty

Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a senator in Minnesota who earned praise for her contribution to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Getty

EXPRESSED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013. His bid focused on climate change

AFP / Getty

EXPRESSED: John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado wanted to sell himself as an effective leader who was open to compromise, but failed to make a splash on the national scene

Getty

PRESSED: Tim Ryan

Representative of Ohio, Tim Ryan, campaigned around his roots in the working class, although his messages did not seem to resonate with voters

Getty

Deval Patrick

The former governor of Massachusetts launched a candidacy for the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With just a few short months until the first voters come to the polls, the former governor turns around like a centrist and believes he can unite the different ballots of the party

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is an old democratic donor

AFP via Getty Images

There are many Americans who voted for Secretary Clinton, many voters who believed that the record of the former senator – in which she voted with Senator Sanders more than 90 percent of the time – was an indication of how she would perform in the presidency . There are also plenty of Americans who believe that there can be a discourse between people who share the same value system, but differ on the way to implement those values ​​as a policy.

Those Americans are nowhere to be seen in the shuffle of populism, with its sweeping language, broad perspective and pressure on conflict. Where Trump represented the call for the 2016 masses, that arena is now owned by Senator Sanders, who has had the train leave the station uncontrollably, millions of angry followers erupting the political air with complaints to settle.

The anger of Rashida Tlaib is a well-known reminder that populism brings with it the rage of anger that is effective in its exclusivity. It takes away the people it has to bring together. It’s not about policy. It’s about who shouts the loudest. It is about the micro-aggressions that we have close to us, and not about the macro considerations that we should look at when trying to change the world.

No candidate is perfect, and some candidates have much better ideas than others. But the angry crowd – of which Rashida Tlaib briefly allowed himself to be a part – indicates that although we did not make contact four years ago, we did not listen to each other and did not see the greater good as fundamental to a functional democracy we never really learned the lesson that failure should have taught us.

