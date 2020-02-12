We can be mistaken about the way Mars is made, scientists say

We may be wrong about how Mars originated, scientists said.

According to new research, the Red Planet has lasted much longer and in an unexpectedly violent way.

It is hard to know how Mars was formed and how much it was dictated by collisions in the early solar system, because the surface has been swept away from the evidence during the billions of years that have come in between.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

But by studying rock on Earth that has come here from Mars, researchers think they have brought together a part of the story of the early history of the distant planet.

It suggests that the planet may have formed longer than previously thought and was being shot at with small protoplanets as early history took shape.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a pillar of gas and dust three light years in length, bursting with rays of gas flom young stars buried inside, was captured by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telelscope in February 2010

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie ever made on an alien planet, captured by Nasa’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of his mission to explore Mars in 2012

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: this image of Nasa’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows the supernova of Tycho, a star in our Milky Way

nasa

4/10

Arrokoth, the most distant object ever examined, pictured here on January 1, 2019 by a camera on Nasa’s New Horizons spaceraft at a distance of 4.1 billion miles from Earth

Getty

5/10

An image of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy seen in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. In these space regions, new stars are born from a mixture of elements and cosmic dust

nasa

6/10

The very first image of a black hole, made by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration with NASA, and released on April 10, 2019. The image reveals the black hole in the middle of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole is located around 54 million light-years from the earth

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as depicted by Nasa’s New Horizons spaceship when it first flew over the dwarf planet in July 2015

Nasa / APL / SwRI

8/10

A coronal mass emission as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has discovered this phenomenon from a star other than the Sun

nasa

9/10

Dark, narrow, 100-meter-long stripes running downhill on the surface of Mars were supposed to be evidence of contemporary running water. Since then it has been suggested that they can be formed by running sand instead

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10/10

Morning Aurora: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly took this photo of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015

NASA / Scott Kelly

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a pillar of gas and dust three light years in length, bursting with rays of gas flom young stars buried inside, was captured by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telelscope in February 2010

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie ever made on an alien planet, captured by Nasa’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of his mission to explore Mars in 2012

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: this image of Nasa’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows the supernova of Tycho, a star in our Milky Way

nasa

4/10

Arrokoth, the most distant object ever examined, pictured here on January 1, 2019 by a camera on Nasa’s New Horizons spaceraft at a distance of 4.1 billion miles from Earth

Getty

5/10

An image of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy seen in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. In these space regions, new stars are born from a mixture of elements and cosmic dust

nasa

6/10

The very first image of a black hole, made by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration with NASA, and released on April 10, 2019. The image reveals the black hole in the middle of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole is located around 54 million light-years from the earth

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as depicted by Nasa’s New Horizons spaceship when it first flew over the dwarf planet in July 2015

Nasa / APL / SwRI

8/10

A coronal mass emission as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has discovered this phenomenon from a star other than the Sun

nasa

9/10

Dark, narrow, 100-meter-long stripes running downhill on the surface of Mars were supposed to be evidence of contemporary running water. Since then it has been suggested that they can be formed by running sand instead

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10/10

Morning Aurora: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly took this photo of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015

NASA / Scott Kelly

Researchers have previously looked at elements in meteorites coming down from Mars and concluded that Mars would have grown rapidly after the first 2-4 million years of the solar system’s existence. But the new study suggests that it would have been hit with collisions during that previous history and that the formation might have lasted for up to 20 million years.

About 61,000 meteorites have been found on Earth, of which about 200 have come to Mars. Those discovered have probably been thrown from Mars during collisions in its more recent history.

read more

Looking through those rocks, scientists found elements such as tungsten and platinum that tend to hold on to iron. Such elements tend to find their way from the mantle to the edges of the planet and into the center core as the planet forms.

The discovery of those elements in the rock suggests that Mars was struck by what scientists call planetesimals – small objects not big enough to be planets – after their core was made.

Researchers can look at the isotopes of those specific elements and understand what time planet formation took place.

“We knew that Mars received elements such as platinum and gold from early, large collisions. To investigate this process, we performed hydrodynamic impact simulations with smooth particles,” Dr. Simone Marchi, lead author of the new article, of the Southwest Research Institute.

“Based on our model, early collisions produce a heterogeneous, marble-cake-like Mars mantle. These results suggest that the prevailing picture of Mars formation can be influenced by the limited number of meteorites available for study.”

The pieces of Mars that came to Earth probably came from a relatively limited number of places on the Red Planet. Researchers now hope that future Mars missions can pick up pieces of the planet and bring them back to Earth, giving them a better understanding of the composition of elements in Mars rocks and more details about how the planet is shaped.

“To fully understand Mars, we need to understand the role that the earliest and most energetic collisions played in its evolution and composition,” concluded Marchi.

.