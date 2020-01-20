We borrow too much, Ghanaians suffer - Yvonne Nelson pulls the Prez

Yvonne Nelson is one of the celebrities from Ghana who hits the nail on the head.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson threw Jabs at Ghanaian President Nana Akuffo-Addo for borrowing excessively from other countries. She complained about how the country has borrowed since we gained independence. Adding that the Akosombo dam which generates lights for the country is not even part of the country.

Yvonme Nelson also questioned the president if he was unaware that Ghanaians are suffering due to the high standard of living in the country.

she wrote…..

“Mr. President @NAkufoAddo Ghanaians NO DEY SEE TOP !!! I know you know! We are suffering! “

Yvonne Nelson is known to criticize the government when it seems that everything is not going well. In the NDC regime, she led a demonstration when the “Dumsor” in the country was unleashed. This time, his Jabs go directly to the president.

