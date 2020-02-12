We asked Pete and Bernie Fans if they work together to beat Trump – mother Jones

After the small victory of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg over senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) In last week’s democratic caucuses in Iowa, the two presidential candidates are trying it out in New Hampshire: Sanders threw Buttigieg for accepting campaign contributions from billionaires, and Buttigieg said Sanders’ policy went too far to the left.

Mother Jones’ digital producer, Mark Helenowski, tracked down Buttigieg and Sanders supporters this week to find out what drove them to support one candidate over another – and whether they would vote for their candidate’s opponent . A common theme emerged regardless of the voter’s current preferences: the need to unite the Democratic party to include President Donald Trump in November.

Watch:

Thomas Angell, a 21-year-old student and Sanders supporter, said that only the senator had the support base to win. “To actually beat Trump, we can’t just be against Trump,” he said. “We have to offer something else. He actually believes in something incredibly concrete that we can all bypass. Multiple Sanders supporters – some sporting “Bernie Beats Trump” pins – pointed out that the senator tends to perform well in polls that place him against Trump.

But others that Mother Jones spoke to, including Phillip Benkert, a 65-year-old pensioner, think that Sanders policy would divide more than unite. “This land splits into pieces, and you must bring the foothills together and not go there,” he said, gesturing on his right, “or there,” he added, gesturing on his left.

“You must have a centrist candidate,” agreed Donald Marcus, a 73-year-old retired veterinarian. “I don’t understand why the Democratic Party cannot find out.”

But to oust the president, Democrats will have to gather around their candidate, even if he or she is not their first choice in the primaries. Most New Hampshire Democrats we spoke to said they would do exactly that.

“I don’t care if it’s someone who just came out of a madhouse,” Marcus said. “Everyone except 45.”