We asked Cory Booker who broke her heart. He gave an emotional response

That was the last question in Senator Cory Booker’s interview with the New York Times editorial board: who broke his heart?

In response, Booker provided an emotional response to the pain of witnessing the deaths of young black men.

“Look, I firmly believe that if America hasn’t broken your heart, you don’t like it enough,” he said. “And living in Newark for 20 years, I mean, I was shattered, shattered, I had times when I wanted to give up. And many of them just killed the people I remember the most , those that still hurt me, that reflect the death of young black men. ”

The New Jersey Democrat made the comments in an interview with The Times in December before his 2020 presidential campaign ended. The publication said they had decided to publish the interview “because after the interview, we thought that Senator Booker was an important voice in the race that had been lost on the stage of the debate. “

Booker, whose campaign was to change the criminal justice system and end gun violence, shared a story he often tells about a teenager who was shot and killed by Hassan Washington. He thought about how Washington reminded him of his father, Cary Booker, and how he tried to guide him and other young boys. It also opened when he learned that the boy was dead.

“But I am going home that night to steal a few hours of sleep and read my BlackBerry and I will never forget this moment of rupture because the name on the BlackBerry of the kid who was murdered was Hassan Washington”, a he declared. “And the shame – I felt that God put him right in front of me, that my father lived because a community on several points of his life would not let him fail.”

“It was packed at the Perry funeral home in the basement and to me it looked like the bowels of a slave ship because we were stacked on top of each other, chained together in pain, groans and weeping and wailing and wailing in front of what is a daily reality in America is another boy in a box. “

He continued, “And I ran away from his funeral. I did not even stay. And I ran back to a new mayor’s office and sat on that couch and cried because we were all there for his death, but we weren’t there for his life. “

Booker added that there were too many children in the country with the “cards stacked against them”, and said that America had not yet kept its promises.

“And so I fight and I don’t care what title I have or what position I hold. I will try to honor the love my father received by living a love life like that,” said Booker.