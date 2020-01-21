We are ringing a new moon in Aquarius on Thursday - and here are six ways to use its energy

Welcome astronomy lover! Our new resident astrologers Tali and Ophi Edut (a.k.a. The AstroTwins) have your daily and weekly horoscopes and will also provide you with lunar cycle oscilloscopes every two months so that you have a complete overview of the events in your shield this month. If you’ve never heard of Tali and Ophi, they are identical twin sisters who are professional astrologers known for their precise predictions. Here’s what you need to know about the new moon in Aquarius:

Come together now! On January 24th (at 4:42 p.m. EST), we heralded a new moon in Aquarius – the symbol of community, activism and technology. This is a powerful opening to find your soul troop, whether you connect virtually or with IRL.

Here are six ways to use the energy of the Aquarius new moon:

Create community.

No one is an island, and the Aquarius new moon reminds us of our need to share energy, apart from checking our phones in the hustle and bustle of a local coffee shop. Where in your life could you work together or find more fulfillment in the company of others? This moon lift can point out groups of people who share your interests. If you work towards similar goals, how can you better support each other’s success? For example, if you are all entrepreneurs, you can set up a weekly mastermind call.

Has your world become a little too isolated for your taste? The “Sharing Is Caring” mood of the Aquarius new moon could point you to some modern remedies. Shared apartments appear, the adult version of dorm life. Sharing a bathroom with a few “roommates” may not be for everyone, but the benefits of sitting around dinners and having a built-in social life are enough to influence many. Even if that’s too much of a college review for you, this new moon may inspire you to come up with other ideas, such as: For example, renting an office with other freelance friends or setting up a babysitting or dog walking pool with neighboring (pet) parents.

Explore a new scene

Did you get into a social slump? Aquarius is the symbol of group activity and makes this new moon one of the best days of the year to get out and circulate. Don’t just move to the usual rooms. Under this moon lift, any activity that stimulates the intellect and your “higher mind” is the right place. Get Metaphysical! Is there a provocative lecture you could attend? A group meditation, a healing circle or a sound bath? How about a Kundalini yoga class designed to move energy through your body with your own breath, since Aquarius is an air sign represented by waves of electricity? If this is “courting” for your taste, attend a lecture or a town hall. If you’re inspired to play Social Organizer, have a salon! You could show a TED talk by a modern thought leader – or a documentary about their work. Then speak to your stimulating companion like a bunch of cool 17th-century French philosophers.

Activate your activism.

Aquarius regulates social justice (together with the accompanying air sign Libra). Let this new moon get your activism going. There is no shortage of important reasons to get involved, perhaps as a regular volunteer. If you have little time, you can also support us with a monthly donation. Politics also falls under the domain of Aquarius. Having a say in the world has a lot to do with who represents you in office. This new moon reminds us that a vote can make a big difference for many, including people who have trouble voting. Since 2020 is a crucial election year, there will be no shortage of campaigns, campaigns and reasons to leave behind. Find the place where you make a difference and use this new moon as a guide.

Make a sudden move.

Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet of sudden events, breakthroughs and radical changes. Yes, we have all heard sayings like “step by step” or “progress, not perfection”. But sometimes a bold jump is the way to go, even if the jaw stays on the ground. A rapid shift could be appropriate on the Aquarius new moon. Leave the security zone and proceed radically differently. A small shock level can draw people’s attention. Read (or hear) the branding guru Seth Godins Purple Cow, who is a strong argument for standing out from the crowd!

Become more technical.

There’s an app for everything now, but how well are you using all the $ 1.99 downloads that clutter your home screen? If you sync the data or set up automations and alerts, chances are your life will be much easier. But what about your privacy settings? Many apps have built-in location trackers that you may not even know, that record every movement, and add metadata to your photos. Here is a guide on how to prevent your phone from becoming a Big Brother against your will.

On a positive note, there has never been a better time to make a living as a media professional or online entrepreneur. This Aquarius new moon is your call to improve these digital skills – for fame or fortune (or both). As an Instagram influencer, Etsy Mogul or YouTuber can be a legitimate path to prosperity. But nowadays, success depends a lot more on taking a selfie with duck lips or playing a nasty prank while the cameras roll. Do you have something to teach, a special ability to share, a unique product to sell? Check out places like the General Assembly that offer a range of courses (IRL and online), from data analysis to front-end design. Or literally watch YouTube videos to turn your Instagram or YouTube account into an ATM. So, meta!

Try a team sport.

Techie Aquarius may hold us on our screens, but it’s also a very active and sporty sign. Use this new moon to break out of a settled slump with team sports. An indoor soccer or volleyball league lets the cold days pass; or check out studios like CrossFit that fall into the community camp. It’s a great excuse to socialize and let the energy flow from tip to tail. The humanitarian nature of Aquarius worships a good cause. How about collecting staff for a charity and raising money to make a difference?

Because Aquarius governs the Internet and social media, you can sign up for the Health Coach online boot camp – especially if it is the supportive community of a private online group that provides videos and recipes. Don't forget these go-go devices. Program your Fitbit and treat yourself to a few high-tech cross trainers to increase your level of performance and speed.

