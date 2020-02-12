We appraised a rat. The only thing that is needed is a little imagination ... and a lot of Borax | News

(CNN) – The first step in taxidating a rat, you learn, is to heat the cold, small body with your hands. It arrives frozen and the combination of textures and temperatures – the silky fur, the sturdy bag of fast-thawing guts below, is deeply unknown to a starting taxiderm.

The way the animal’s skin neatly separates from its body is just as satisfying as peeling off a stubborn price tag at once. The deterioration of the tail, as opposed to pulling a shrimp from the shell.

But before these small revelations can appear, your subject must defrost.

And so a dozen enthusiastic students sit in a screened section on the first floor of the Atlanta Convention Center, dead rats carefully cradled between their gloved palms.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo continues around us. It is a traveling circus of bones and piercings; inflated animal bodies floating in formaldehyde, butterflies attached to velvet cushions under elegant sticks and stuffed beavers sitting downright in small canoes.

Flyers for the event promise tattoo booths and live demonstrations of human suspension, but the real stars of the afternoon are not human, and they are definitely not alive.

There is an undeniable sense of whimsy that permeates the world of modern taxidermy art. There are plenty of ready-made taxidermy items on Etsy, where desorbed toads and mice dressed as popes can be yours for a reasonable price, plus shipping.

In popular culture, taxidermy is used as a symbol of the strange, the grieving, the unusual and the unorthodox. In the acclaimed 2019 bestseller “Mostly Dead Things” by Kristin Arnett, a woman processes the death of her father through art. In the ‘Dinner for Schmucks’ from 2010, the character of Steve Carell builds dioramas from dead mice, thereby expressing his oddity and sensitivity equally.

For those who want a more practical approach, taxidermy classes are fairly easy to find and not priceless for what you get. The Oddities and Curiosities class was $ 100, all tools (and rats) present.

Taxidermy art is nowadays an ever-escalating quest to create something new, something innovative, something that nobody has ever seen before. But the goal is not just to amuse or scandalize. It’s about changing our perception of death – something that is a universal part of life.

“There is something fascinating about us that we put dead animals in clothes and teacups, and I really think it started with telling stories,” says Oddities class instructor Nina Lopez. “We have all these stories and fables of animals that speak our language and behave like humans, and anthropomorphic taxidermy brings those stories to life.”

Lopez is the owner of The Taxidermy Academy in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is a member of a creative, risky, passionate generation of taxidermic artists who use the genre to unravel the mystery of death and explore the underlying possibilities.

You may be surprised that Lopez started her career as a butcher. Or it can make perfect sense.

“I eventually became insensitive to the process of skinning and the boning and processing of meat.” she tells CNN. “I didn’t think I’d ever get used to it. I really had bad feelings about meat processing.”

As an animal lover and a former vegan, Lopez decided that instead of pulling animals apart, her skills might be better suited to reassemble them.

With the help of her mother, an art teacher, Lopez began to learn more about the art and science of taxidermy. She now travels full-time with the Oddities and Curiosities Expo and offers other roaming lessons where students jackalopes, rabbits and, like the Atlanta class, little white rats flare together.

The rats she has received – ethically from trusted pet stores – usually travel with Lopez from place to place, packed in dry ice. She explains that as the rat warms up again, the natural process of decay starts. Things can become juicy very quickly.

That’s one of the reasons you buried your now-flexible rat in a lot of Borax. The old school cleaner is a desiccant; it dries things out. Things like rat skin and any wet parts underneath.

Lopez encourages you to generously Borax your rat during the trial. Roll it around, she says: “As if you are breading a chicken nugget.”

Since the goal is to keep the rat upright (a nearby table full of fabric, ribbons, small Christmas balls and other decorations offers endless promise for the end product), the first cut is an inconspicuous dorsal cut, directly behind the neck from the rat neck to the base of its tail.

Taxidermy is a surprisingly versatile discipline. Animals have long been preserved as hunting trophies, as objects of scientific research or as personal talismans.

The ancient Egyptians populated their graves with mummified pets, as companions, and other exotic animals, often as signifiers of wealth and status.

The kind of taxidermy art Lopez and other modern practitioners create traces from the late 19th century, when taxidermy reflected the scientific curiosity of people and a growing awareness of the world around them. (If seeing a small mammal up close is an excitement for today’s beginners, imagine what the average Victorian would feel if he first saw a real, ever-living elephant.)

Of course, people in the Victorian era were also known for their eccentric connections to death. With high infant mortality and unbridled illness, death was a constant guest in a Victorian household. The presence of some artfully posited animals – a high level of fashion at the time – was just another expression of this reality.

We no longer have the same relationship with death. It is uncomfortable to talk about and uncomfortable to be reminded of. Even the meat that we eat, according to Lopez, is easily hidden from the animal it once was.

“We don’t cut things with faces,” she says.

Except, in the taxidermy class, we do that.

Then it’s the poor.

“Pretend your rat is wearing a onesie backwards,” says Lopez. “And you help it from its onesie.” Again, there is no good vocabulary for the first time you flay an animal.

The limbs of the rat gently slide out of his skin, Snuggie. There is an elbow; the fleshy part of a thigh revealed to you in a way that no anatomy book could replicate.

That is one of the reasons, says Lopez, why she thinks people are attracted to taxidermy. It is unusual, yes. Maybe a little quirky. But it also satisfies a very human curiosity; to touch things and to know and see.

“When are you really able to go outside and pick up a squirrel?” she says. “You get to see all the little pieces of their hands, their tails, the different structures of their fur. It’s cool to see these things up close.”

A pair of scissors cuts and the rat is freed from its bony front legs.

Then Lopez shows how to spine the tail with a few vigorous fist movements of her thumb and forefingers. Its meat slips out and reveals a neat array of impossibly small bones encased in transparent muscles. It is fascinating. It is almost beautiful.

Lopez warns the class that the face can be the most difficult part. It can be upset, she says.

The face is connected to the skull at three points: the ear canals, the eye sockets and the muzzle. The ear canals separate easily enough. The eye sockets, even less, and any pontification about the nature of death is suspended as you attempt to cut through the delicate membranes.

Eventually the face loosens and the empty greenhouses separate from the two cloudy pieces of beluga caviar below.

With one loud cut, Lopez cuts the skull to the snout of the animal and leaves a perfect, silky rat skin on your finger.

The difficult part is over. Now the art starts.

The filling part – not the felt part – is Lopez’s favorite.

“I love CPR when we push the wires back in and they start to take shape. Something that started so sad and wet and frozen becomes something else. It’s like making games believe.”

She makes it sound so easy. In reality, it is frustrating and inaccurate to thread the fur with thread, cram it and sew it with cotton balls and modeling clay. The taxidermists for the first time are messy gods and our reincarnated animals look a bit bloated, a bit lumpy and a little beetle, despite the carefully placed black sewing pins crammed into their heads.

But they also look … much happier.

“People sometimes think that I hate animals or don’t consider animals living creatures, that I don’t respect them,” says Lopez. “But it’s the opposite. We show respect for these animals and bring them back to life.”

Certainly, there are more humiliating ways to spend the hereafter than to sit proudly on someone’s bookshelf, with a basket or bouquet of flowers or a small replica of the MLB commissioner’s trophy.

“Our passion is animals. It’s not the death part. Death is temporary,” Lopez explains.

A certain view of death is needed to believe that. Perhaps it is the vision shared by Victorians who took pictures with deceased loved ones and wore locks of hair in mourning, and the ancient Egyptians, for whom funerals actually began: that death is a part of life, not the end of it.

“We are told that once it is dead, it will not come to life again,” says Lopez. “But here we are. It’s like magic.”

Magic and a lot of Borax.

