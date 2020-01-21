Wayside Waifs takes 39 dogs from Texas on news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – 39 dogs rescued from a Texas hoarding situation landed in Kansas City.

Wayside Waifs welcomed the group of all rat terroirs on Monday. Everyone needs different medical care that local vets are happy to provide.

“We really believe that an animal here in our back yard is as important as an animal across the country. When we heard that these animals were urgently needed in Texas, we wanted to do everything we could to help,” said Casey Waugh.

Once the dogs are available for adoption, they will be placed on the Wayside website at www.WaysideWaifs.org.

