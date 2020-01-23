Waymo self-driving mini mountains to most US roads

Waymo Chrysler Pacifica and Long Distance Trucks will be tested on roads in the US states of Texas and New Mexico

Alphabet Waymo’s automated vehicle unit is expanding its testing to more areas of the United States to explore “new transportation solutions”.

Waymo Chrysler Pacifica trucks and long distance trucks will be transported to roads in the US states of Texas and New Mexico this week, based on a project in Arizona, the company said.

“These are exciting and promising commercial routes and we will use our vehicles to explore how the Waymo driver could create new transport solutions,” Waymo said in a message posted Thursday on Twitter.

Born in a Google lab dedicated to high-tech new technology, Waymo became a subsidiary of Alphabet in 2016.

A carmaker tested by Waymo opened more people in Phoenix, Arizona in late 2018.

Those involved with the service can use a smartphone app to call autonomous vehicles to travel an area of ​​about 250 square kilometers maximum, according to Waymo chief John Krafcik.

Waymo is expected by businesses to be interested in using the autonomous ride service to transport customers to and from stores.

Auto-driving technology is likely to be used in long haul transport, as large sections of lanes can be tedious highways with fewer variables to operate than on local roads.

Uber self-driving cars will soon be on the streets of Washington’s capital, but only for mapping and data collection, as the rideshare giant moves to prepare for the development of autonomous vehicles

Services at various stages of development are in the works of General Motors, Cruise Ship and Tesla, as well as Waymo.

At the end of 2019, Hyundai became the latest car maker to develop autonomous rides in the US market.

Separately Thursday, Uber said it would bring its standalone vehicles to the US capital, Washington, starting Friday, for mapping and data collection, making similar efforts in Dallas, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

Eric Meyhofer, who heads the Uber Advanced Technologies Group, said the company had not set a timetable for the development of self-driving vehicles, but data collection is the first step.

For now, “you will only see these two-person vehicles,” including a driver and a data collection expert, Meyhofer told a panel at the Washington Auto Show.

“We believe that self-driving technology has the potential to drive safer roads, cost-effective routes and increased access … We feel privileged to take our first step towards life in our nation’s capital.”

