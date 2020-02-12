Watch Yung Miami fly to Cabo for her birthday

Photo credit: @ yungmiami305

When it comes to celebrating life, no one does it like the City Girls, and that’s a period! Yung Miami (real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee) jumped a private jet to Mexico this week to turn the country upside down for its 26th birthday.

With her turnout crew in tow, the “Act Up” queen was flown to Cabo where she rode ATVs, enjoys twerk sessions on a yacht, and lives on her pretty dirty, but still sexy, birthday behavior. In fact, the Miami rap star has documented the adventure on her IGTV, and trust us, it’s hilarious.

Although the other half of the City Girls duo, JT (real name Jatavia Shakara Johnson) could not be with Yung Miami before the rise, she still sent a little (and by little we mean big, flashy, expensive and enlightened!) gift and some sweet words to Mexico to show her girl some love on her big day.

“Congratulations on someone I care so much about! my sister, you are carefree, beautiful and so full of life. We are leading so hard because I want to see you reach your full potential, the sky is the limit. . . Your day will be perfect. Momiana can’t be with you to celebrate, but your gift on the road 💎💎💎 I love you @ yungmiami305 wish you my b ** ch a happy birthday #PERIOD !!!!! “

View a few more moments of Yung Miami’s cabo outing. Happy birthday Yung Miami, period!

01

Yung Miami flew out of Birthday Bash

The only way to travel is to be flown out!

Photo credit: @ YungMiami305

02

Yung Miami flew out of Birthday Bash

Look back on it.

Photo credit: @ YungMiami305

03

Yung Miami flew out of Birthday Bash

Jet Life is the best life.

Photo credit: @ yungmiami305

04

Yung Miami flew out of Birthday Bash

Best friends and City Girls forever, period!

Photo credit: @ YungMiami305

05

Yung Miami flew out of Birthday Bash

Pre-birthday behavior.

Photo credit: @ YungMiami305

06

Yung Miami flew out of Birthday Bash

Captain of the Act Up ship.

Photo credit: @ YungMiami305

SUBJECTS: Travel Cabo Celebrity Travel city girls yung miami