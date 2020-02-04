WATCH: Winona Ryder Stars in Squarespace Super Bowl commercial about hometown Winona, Minnesota

Winona Ryder returned to the city where she was born. In the short video, the actress lay in the snow next to a sign that reads “Welcome to Minnesota”. Then a policeman came and asked her what she was doing. “I’m building a website,” she said. “About Winona.”

The ad shows how Squarespace is the perfect way for small businesses to establish their presence on the Internet.

“When you grow up in a small town, you appreciate the independent businesses that make a place like Winona thrive,” Ryder said in a press release. “Winona represents many small towns that are not talked about so often or that do not receive as much attention. It’s really wonderful to give this city a voice and a platform through Squarespace. “

The longer version of the ad shows Ryder walking through Winona with a camera and capturing the snow-covered beauty of the city and the local people.

“When you come to Winona, in the town where I was born, you go down the street and it’s almost like you’re in a different time, but it’s also modern,” says Ryder in the three-minute long commercial , “My mother was in a local laundromat and saw this little booklet that said“ Winona: The Legend of Winona ”. It was a little book. And she took up what I believe induced her work – from me. … I think Winona represents a lot of cities that are busy and have a lot of creative energy and great places. I’m happy that Squarespace is interested in these small businesses. I think it’s just a really cool project. “

The website she creates in the video WelcomeToWinona.com is actually live and shows Ryder how she talks about her love for her birthplace, along with pictures.

