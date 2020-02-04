WATCH: Trump pretends to conduct orchestras during the Super Bowl national anthem [Video]

At a Super Bowl party last Sunday, President Donald Trump was seen on video as he fidgeted, chatted, and waving his arms during a performance of the national anthem, pretending to conduct an orchestra. The short video was posted on Instagram, said to have been “taken by a real estate agent for a Russian-American company visiting Mar-a-Lago,” according to the Miami Herald, who first reported the story. In the video, most of the other guests at the event, which were held at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, showed proper etiquette during the hymn – they looked at the flag with their right hand on their chests. This behavior isn’t just good behavior – how to address the flag during the national anthem is enshrined in The Flag Code, the United States’ official regulations on every detail about the Stars and Stripes. However, it should be noted that ignoring or breaking the code has no legal consequences.

100 celebrities who died in 2019 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

While other guests in the video showed the correct etiquette of the flags, Trump did not. At first Trump just stands with his arms by his side, but then he starts chatting with another guest. Then he fidgets and gestures with his arms shortly afterwards, as if he were conducting an orchestra. Then Trump moves his chair and stands in front of it as if preparing to sit down. Then the video ends. Melania TrumpThe man standing right next to the president showed the correct etiquette of the flags throughout the video – although Melania apparently put her left hand on her chest, the video is mirrored.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.miamiherald.com/news/politics-government/article239918518.html/video-embed" width="640" height="400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

In the past, Trump has been critical of those who do not stand during the national anthem, particularly football players who “kneel” in protest. “You have to be proud of the national anthem, otherwise you shouldn’t be playing. You shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.