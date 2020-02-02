Watch The Super Bowl Spot for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ by Tom Cruise

Paramount Pictures has released a new Super Bowl spot for Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

In 1986, the audience was introduced to Tom Cruise’s lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in director Tony Scott’s Top Gun. Now, more than thirty years later, Tom Cruise will repeat his iconic role in a sequel entitled Top Gun: Maverick.

To promote the long-awaited sequel, Paramount Pictures released a brand new Top Gun: Maverick Super Bowl spot that is now available online. The new TV spot offers fans a hint about what will happen when Tom Cruise’s Maverick has the task of teaching a group of new students, including the son of his late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

You can view the Super Bowl spot for Top Cruise: Maverick by Tom Cruise below!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSmkA7hcNjs (/ embed)

Are you excited to see Tom Cruise repeat his role as Maverick in the sequel to Top Gun? What did you think of the Super Bowl spot? Let us know below!

Here is the official summary for Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick:

After more than 30 years of service as one of the top pilots in the navy, Pete “Maverick” is Mitchell (Tom Cruise) where he belongs. He pushes the envelope like a brave test pilot and avoids the progress in rank that would please him. When he notices that he is training a secondment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission like no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), nickname: “Rooster”, the son of Maverick’s deceased friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, also known as ‘Goose’. With an uncertain future and confrontation with the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly with it.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski from a script written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller and Zack Stentz, Top Gun: Maverick stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in theaters on June 26, 2020.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

