Watch The OverExplainer respond to Comme des Garcons' terrible lace fronts

The Japanese fashion brand Comme des Garcons is apparently known for its interesting selection of hairstyles for its presentations at the fashion week. Indeed, when you do your googles, you will find that they usually push the envelope of what’s in fashion and what’s only questionable.

During Paris Fashion Week, when their men’s models of the Fall 2020 collection wore lace cornrow wigs on the catwalk, many people, including Vogue, didn’t think much about it except … weird but funny!

The hairdresser (obviously not a black woman) Julien d’Ys has since published an instapology in which he claims that he was inspired by the Egyptian princes. Rivets.

However, it didn’t take long for the images to cause shock, outrage, and downright annoyance to blacks, who are fed up with adopting cultural appropriations and big brands, and using racism as a marketing tactic.

