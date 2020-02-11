Watch the Jehovah’s Witness father refuse blood transfusion to his sick child

The speed with which people put religion before their family and life is quite alarming. A video posted on social media makes users angry at a father’s decision and refuses to do the right thing because of its religious beliefs.

In the video, shared by an activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who met the parents to discuss why he refused to allow the child to receive medical treatment. The father, seen with his child (Precious), who does not seem to be really “precious” for the family, especially the father at the moment when she needs help.

The child suffers from hydrocephalus, an imbalance between cerebrospinal fluid production and absorption into the bloodstream. If left untreated, it can lead to severe disability and death.

The father in conversation with Harrison ruled out a blood transfusion for his one-year-old child, as this violates his religion.

He said

“We as Jehovah’s Witnesses do not take blood. I would not want to give blood to the child. We do not accept blood transfusions. If they would transfer blood to the child in the course of the operation, we would not want that. I do not want my baby to die , but that’s our belief. “

