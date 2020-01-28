Watch the first trailer for Bravo's new Docu series Family Karma

There is a new family on their way to Bravo!

The network unveiled its latest docu series plans on Tuesday, January 28, with an exciting first look at Family Karma, the first American reality show with a fully Indian cast. According to Bravo’s description, the Miami-based series will describe the personal ventures of seven Indian-American friends as they navigate through life, love and work alongside close family ties.

“Our parents actually founded this community,” says Amrit Kapai, a lawyer who started his career in Chicago and is currently working on the growth of the Miami office. “They had arranged marriages, we had arranged friendships,” he continues.

As the cast further explains, their relationships with family members are uniquely close.

“There is extreme pressure from the parents,” says the 27-year-old “party boy” Brian Benni (who has recently withdrawn from him and tries to complete that reputation) in the new trailer of Family Karma, and it quickly becomes clear what kind of pressure he is talking about.

“Why didn’t you make a date for your wedding?” colleague series star Vishal Parvanithe mother asks him scoreless two seconds later.

“Time flies”, 34-year-old Anisha Ramakrishna‘s mother adds during their own seemingly marriage related conversation. After working in the fashion industry of New York City for more than ten years, Anisha recently returned to Miami to start her own business.

In addition to Amrit, Brian, Vishal and Anisha, Family Karma will follow the activities of technical specialist and aspiring photographer Monica Vaswani and entrepreneur Shaan Patel like Bali Chainani, who is friends with the younger generation of the family friend group, but is also close to the parents.

Read more about Family Karma in the new trailer above! Tune in to the series premiere on Sunday 8 March at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! And Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)