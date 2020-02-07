Watch the comeback video of The Pussycat Dolls for React

More than two months after their big reunion performance on “The X Factor U.K.”, The Pussycat dolls finally officially dropped their comeback single “React” and the video clip on Friday morning.

Everything about it is classic PCD, with singer (and co-writer of songs) Nicole Scherzinger again at the forefront as Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts and Carmit Bachar show their movements and provide extra vocals.

The song is all about trying to get a little more fire out of a relationship while Nicole sings: “Maybe I should count my blessings / That you are just that type / So call me masochistic / But sometimes I want to fight.”

The video is filled with strutting, coordinated sexy leather ensembles, fire and water, all on a catchy hook – what more do you want from them?

“We even worked so hard on the video, I threw my back out, I threw out some ribs, but it’s all for love,” Scherzinger revealed on the group’s Instagram stories on Thursday. “We did it because we didn’t want to disappoint!”

“React” is the first song the Dolls have released since the release of “Doll Domination 2.0” in 2009. In addition to new music, the group is on the road for a tour through the UK, Australia and New Zealand in April.

“I hope it is different because WE are different,” Nicole told The Sun when they announced their reunion. “It has been ten years now. We are all bringing our own unique gifts to the group. I am so excited and we have grown so much.”

“We are here to see each other sparkle,” continued the “Masked Singer” judge. “I think we’re going to push each other.” And that is very different from before, when Nicole was not even comfortable with sharing one of her deepest struggles.

The singer confessed that she was suffering from bulimia and could not open herself to her band members, and blamed this disconnection for much of the tension that would eventually tear the band apart and not allow them to talk to each other for years.

“I have hidden it from the world; I was very embarrassed, “she said. “If you fight against your own demons and uncertainties, you don’t want to share this with other people.”