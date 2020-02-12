Watch the animation film of ‘Superman: Red Son’

Warner Bros has released a new clip from Superman: Red Son with a news story showing the powers of the Man of Steel in the service of the Soviet Union.

Superman: Red Son is of course a story about Elseworlds in which the Superman ship crashed into the Soviet Union from the Stalin era. As such, the Man of Steel was brought up with the ideals of the Soviet Union and communism was installed in him at a young age. As a result, you have a Superman character who still has all his powers, but with ideologies that are completely distorted from the original character that we know and love.

With the impending release date of Superman: Red Son, Warner Bros is now ready with his marketing machine for the upcoming movie. Earlier today it released a clip from the upcoming movie with an American news anchor about the situation. You can see the full Superman: Red Son clip below:

Here is the official summary for Superman: Red Son:

Superman: Red Son, based on DC’s famous Elseworlds story from 2003, takes place in an alternative reality in which the spaceship with the last Krypton survivor lands – not in the Kansas countryside, but in Stalinist Russia. Can this Earth from the Cold War era survive the arrival of a Soviet Superman?

Superman: Red Son contains the voice talents of Jason Isaacs as Superman, Diedrich Bader as Lex Luthor, Amy Acker as Lois Lane, Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, Phil Morris as James Olsen, Paul Williams as Brainiac, Roger Craig Smith as Batman, Sasha Roiz as Green Lantern / Hal Jordan, Phil LaMarr as Green Lantern / John Stewart, William Salyers as Stalin, Jim Meskimen as JFK, Travis Willingham as Superior Man and Winter Ave Zoli as Svetlana.

Superman: Red Son will be released on Digital on February 25 and on Blu-Ray Combo Pack on March 17.

Source: YouTube

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Trey Griffeth

Lover of video games, comics and films! Writer of all things they are involved in!