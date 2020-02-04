Watch Tara Sutaria sing at Armaan Jain’s and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding

Tara Sutaria, the star of the Students of the Year 2 and Marjaavan, has been under the radar of relationship rumors since the moment she started acting in films. The name of Tara Sutaria is currently linked to Aadar Jain, who is the son of Aadar Jain, the son of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor’s paternal aunt, Reema Jain. Tara Sutaria has often been seen on family occasions that accompanied the rumored boyfriend Aadar Jain. At the big fat Indian wedding of Aadar Jain Armaan Jain’s cousin with Anissa Malhotra, Tara Sutaria made sure she attended all possible wedding events.

Always prepared and adequate, Tara Sutaria was an absolute attraction on the occasion of Baraat. Tara Sutaria is generally seen wearing western clothes. Even when wearing oriental clothes, Tara Sutaria has never tried a complete traditional style. In this particular event, Tara Sutaria decided to go all desi in a pink lehenga with silver manual labor. The blouse was trimmed with a deep neck that accentuated her well toned body. Tara Sutaria complemented her look with traditional jewelry and a flower bun.

She took her Instagram account to share the photos with the hashtag #AnissaMaan Gayi.

According to Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain is a special friend and the two have much in common. They both love spending time together joining food.

Tara Sutaria began her singing career when she was still a child. She has been singing professionally since the age of seven and has participated in many competitions and concerts. His song “Slippin” through my fingers “became part of Ashwin Gidwani Production of Bharat Dhabholkar’s Blame Yashraj. He played the role of Sandy in the musical” Grease “by Raell Padamsee, Tara Sutaria has performed solo concerts in London, Tokyo, Lavasa and Mumbai Tara Sutaria has been among the top seven finalists for the “Pogo Amazing Kids Awards” in the singer category Tara Sutaria has also performed with artists such as Louis Banks and Mikey McCleary.

