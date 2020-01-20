Watch: Sheikh Hamdan visits the Dubai Museum of the Future, approves the three-year strategic plan for the FDF

The Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed visited the Dubai Museum of the Future on Sunday January 19. The museum, under construction with an investment of 500 million AED, will be open to the public this year and is a highly anticipated attraction in the emirate. It will have a research center comprising classrooms and laboratories and will offer visitors a space to discover new technologies. Earlier, the museum was scheduled to open in 2017, but this has been postponed until 2020. Sheikh Hamdan paid a visit to the site, which is now almost complete, and said that he would open a window to tomorrow while becoming a major tourist attraction. .

#Dubai Crown Prince @HamdanMohammed chairs a meeting of the @DubaiFuture Foundation’s board of directors. The meeting was held at the Museum of The Future, a project still under development, but which should become a new global icon. pic.twitter.com/Q7bvuuKgto

– Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 19, 2020

He also chaired the meeting of the board of directors of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) at the site. Several senior UAE Cabinet officials, including Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar Al Olama, Minister of Community Development, Hessa Buhumaid and Minister of State of Advanced Sciences, Sarah Al Amiri, were present on the occasion.

The Dubai Future Foundation was created to help design strategies for Dubai to continue to play a leading role at the regional and international levels. During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan approved a three-year strategic plan for the foundation. He said human capital development was at the heart of the development model, followed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, vice president and leader of Dubai.

He said: “We want the Dubai Future Foundation to become a global platform to disseminate knowledge, direct research efforts and continue to play its role as a think tank that supports decision-making in our futuristic government.”

“During the next phase, we will double our efforts to achieve the vision of Sheikh Mohammed as stated in the document of January 4, 2020 and this vision will be the guideline of the Dubai Future Foundation during the next phase”, a added Sheikh Hamdan.

.