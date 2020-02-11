WATCH: ‘Saturday Night Live’ parodies democratic debate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLz6ydbq3D8 [/ embed]

This week’s Saturday Night Live opened with a parody of the New Hampshire Democratic debate, in which stars mimicked their role as democratic leaders Larry David how Bernie Sanders. Rachel Dratch how Amy Klobuchar, and Jason Sudeikis how Joe Biden,

The main actors have also re-evaluated their roles. Kate McKinnon played Elizabeth Warren. Colin Jost played Pete Buttigieg and Bowen Yang played Andrew Yang, Pete Davidson played Tom Steyer,

Some of the best lines in the sketch came from Sudeikis, who played Biden and finished fourth in the Iowa Caucus.

“Until we get to South Cackalackey, Joe Biden will do what Joe Biden does best: sneak up behind you. Just when you think your leash is safe, my numbers will surprise you and give you a nice sweet kiss surprise on the neck. “

David Sander’s impression also made some laugh:

“Hey, I have an idea for an app. No apps are mentioned. No apps, no computers, no gadgets, no gizmos, ”he said of the Iowa Caucus’ problems with the vote count reporting app. “You come to your polling station, take a number like a butcher, she calls your ticket. You go to the counter and say to the guy: “Give me a pound of what’s going to be bad.”

Of course McKinnon had a few great lines as Warren:

“You won’t get me out of poverty, okay? My campaign is bankrupt. My biggest contributions are the pennies of loafers and whatever the affected mothers of Bernie Bros can afford.”