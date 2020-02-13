Watch Reza Farahan explode at MJ for spreading false rumors

The beginning of the end.

In this clip of the all-new Shahs of Sunset from Sunday, Reza Farahan confronts old best friend Mercedes “MJ” Javid because he reportedly spread cheating rumors about his husband, Adam Neely. In the premiere of season eight, Destiney Rose and Mike Shouhed Reza told me Ali Ashouri Adam said, hosting a “Jenga strip” game in his absence.

In addition, Ali claimed that Adam sent sexually explicit photos and texts to other men. As you can see above, MJ seems to have played a role in all this drama.

“Hey, Mers, did you tell Ali Ashouri to come and confront me about sexual harassment of people? That Adam has harassed him sexually?” a heated Reza asks for MJ by telephone. “He told me you told him that I and my husband don’t have a good relationship. You share with a weasel I don’t know and I don’t trust things about my relationship?”

Although MJ begins to reply with, “Okay, complete revelation,” she quickly hangs up when her doctor enters the room. The bottom third reveals that MJ is talking to Reza from the Post-Natal ICU.

“Why would MJ share my most intimate, sensitive information with someone she knows I hate? Why?” Reza is thinking in a confessional.

As e! readers know for sure, things between the Shahs or Sunset co-stars have been tense for quite some time. In 2019, Reza was given a three-year house ban Tommy Feight, the husband of Javid. It is claimed that MJ’s husband destroyed the house of Reza and Adam last year.

Of course, MJ is not the only one Reza is angry with – and that is clearly made clear when he sounds on Destiney. Although the founder of Liquid Sweets says she “didn’t”, Reza declares her loyalty to Ali.

“Are you talking to someone who now says my husband has harassed him?” Reza answers. “He is an underground piece that causes problems in my life and in my marriage. If you want to be friends with him, that’s your job. But I’m not getting along with you. It’s that simple. “

It is understandable that Reza is completely confused because he is not sure who to believe.

“None of this makes sense to me now,” concludes Reza later. “Is my husband cheating on me and am I the only idiot in the room who doesn’t know what’s going on and all my friends are laughing behind my back?”

