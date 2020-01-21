Watch Porches dance with her therapist in the new “Do U Wanna” video

Porches, the project of New York producer and songwriter Aaron Maine, has announced his fourth album, Ricky’s music. It will be released in March and will feature contributions from Zsela and Dev Hynes (the latter having appeared on the main single “rangerover”).

“(The album) was written and recorded between December 2017 and spring 2019,” Maine wrote in a press release. “This disc is an account of the beauty, the confusion, the anger, the joy and the sadness that I experienced during this period. I think I was as lost as mad. In these songs, I sometimes hear myself desperately looking for clarity, and other times, having enough perspective to laugh at me in some of my darkest moments. ”

In anticipation of the complete project, he offers a new section of the tracklist, “Do U Wanna”, a groove turned inward with a lot of bells. The song arrives with a new video where Maine dances in the arms of his therapist. Watch the clip by Nick Harwood below.

Ricky’s music was released on March 13 via Domino.