Watch Michael Bloomberg shake a dog's snout like a hand

Dogs are pretty straight forward: they are loyal, they sniff things and they like to be pets. Petting a dog is one of the easiest things you can do to put yourself in a dog’s favor, and it doesn’t require much finesse. You just put your hand on a dog’s head or back – maybe even on his belly if the dog in question feels particularly friendly – and keep him moving.

Former New York City Mayor, current billionaire and future would-be President Michael Bloomberg struggled with this simple task at a campaign stop in Burlington, Vermont, on Monday. In a video that CBS news reporter Nicole Sganga uploaded to Twitter, Bloomberg shakes a dog’s mouth as if it were a supporter’s hand before scratching his head briefly.

Maybe this was Bloomberg’s attempt to show humor, but I’m not entirely convinced that Bloomberg knows what humor is. This is why Bloomberg has probably bored everyone in this room crying during a charisma-free speech or speech he is giving, and this dog knows it! Listen: Sounds like he had “heeELP!” Shouted before Bloomberg intervened.

But I regret why Bloomberg threw his hat into the main democratic race. He does a great job by removing the support of his moderate rivals. He promises to help with his money box, whoever the democratic candidate becomes, and he will definitely make a few laughs (even if they come at his own expense). So please, Bloombie … keep it up.