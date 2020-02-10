Watch Mandy Moore and Phoebe Bridgers cover the Beatles in LA.

Next month, Mandy Moore will release her first album in over a decade. Before the release of Silver landings Moore staged a Silver landings Stayed at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. A highlight of the most recent of these intimate appearances was on Saturday when Moore invited Phoebe Bridgers on stage for an interpretation of the Beatles classic “With A Little Help From My Friends”. Also on stage were Jackson Browne, Harrison Whitford, Mike Viola and Moore’s regular staff member Taylor Goldsmith. Check the performance above.

Moore talked about how a relationship with Ryan Adams caused her musical career to fall through because he was to blame. Both she and Bridgers accused Adams of emotional abuse in a 2019 synopsis.

Silver landings will be released on March 6th. Bridgers will be on the British band’s upcoming arena tour in 1975.

Preview images about Randy Shropshire / Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty.