Watch Lifetime Stacey Castor Case deal with poisoned love

Lifetime comes from the headlines again. E! News gives you exclusive taste of Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story with Nia Vardalos play the title role.

In Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story, viewers meet Stacey, a widow who finds love again with her boss, David (Mike Dopud). When David is found dead from an apparent suicide, the police become suspicious, especially when they discover that David’s death is reminiscent of Stacey’s first husband. While the evidence begins to point to Stacey, a suicide attempt by her daughter Ashley (Chanelle Peloso) throws the researchers for a loop. Is Stacey a black widow or just a victim of tragic circumstances? Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story is executive produced by Danielle von Zerneck, Frank von Zerneck, Cindi Riddle and Peter Hunziker. Jim Donovan directed from a script written by Michael Vickerman, Riddle and Hunziker.

In the clip above, Stacey and husband David have a fight, reprimanding him for his drinking, and the two words interchange with children. Things turn around and become physical. Click on play to view the preview.

The real Stacey Castor was convicted of murder for David’s death and attempted murder of daughter Ashley. She was sentenced to 51 years of age for life in 2009, but died of a heart attack while she was imprisoned in 2016.

Watch Lifetime tell her story in Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story on Saturday February 1 at 8:00 PM. as part of the network film series.