Watch Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi make her Kylie Cosmetics debut

Stormi Webster has made her Kylie Cosmetics debut!

On Friday, Kylie Jenner shared a cute promo for a new makeup collection with her daughter, Stormi, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The Stormi collection, of which Kylie said she is “dedicated” to her “beautiful” daughter, will be launched on February 1 on Stormi.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant,” Kylie wrote the video. “An entire collection of @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter.”

“I can’t wait for the revelation !!!! she added.” You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20 ⚡️ “

In the sweet promotional clip below we see Kylie and Stormi hugging in matching white dresses surrounded by pink and white roses. While soft music sounds in the background, pink confetti falls on the pair and Stormi plays with the pieces.

“This is everything 💕💕💕💕 my heart is full,” Momager Kris Jenner commented on the sweet message. The Kylie Skin Instagram account, Travis Scott and Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, responded with heart emojis.

Khloe’s BFF, Khadijah Haqq, also shared her excitement about the collection and playfully joked that even her four-year-old daughter, Celine, is looking forward to it. “This baby has a COLLECTION !!!” Haqq wrote. “Celine and I are in the front and in the middle”

Earlier this month, Kylie posted a photo of Stormi in which she looked at color swatches and models from a new Kylie Cosmetics collection. One newspaper read: “Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection 2020”, while another showed a sketch of a possible new product. The packaging of the article, which resembled one of Kylie’s famous lipkits in size, also contained the name Stormi surrounded by brightly colored butterflies.

“coming soon …” Kylie endorsed the Instagram.

“The Stormi Collection” launches February 1

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

