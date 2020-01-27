Ang NBA may have lost a legend over the course of Kobe Bryant, but his days playing basketball are behind him after his 2016 retirement.

What was before, the potential of all that we are missing today, is vastly different – teaching and inspiring children.

In his last interview, posted in its entirety on Monday by USA Today, the Oscar spoke about working with children through her Mamba Sports Academy, saying:

“Training in youth sports is very important to take seriously because you are helping the emotional (development) of the children. So understanding not to be overcritical and understanding that (being) there is a mistake.”

But his ideas for giving back to the kids have overshadowed the previous coach.

Kobe Bryant visits The Kids Of The Net Generation at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in 2019. / (c) WENN / Instar

Kobe also created a children’s book series called The Wizenard Series, a fantasy about kids in basketball training camp. He said of the project:

“You have to do what you want to do. I love to tell stories. I love children who inspire children or give them tools that can help them.”

She plans to do more, teasing a fantasy world that we will never sadly miss:

“I have an idea for an entire universe centered around sports, fantasy and magic. It’s as if the Olympics and Harry Potter had a baby.”

Lots of potential lost …

Kobe shines

Speaking of his planned world, Olivia Munn shared a tribute early Monday morning talking about her work with Kobe in her upcoming stories.

Shared with the X-Men actress Instagram:

“Kobe. You’re a great friend. Always positive and thoughtful and supportive and dependable and so, obviously. One of the brightest souls I’ve ever seen and totally devastated here. We have to gather this week to think more. of the epic world you created at Granity Studios. “

Granity Studios is Kobe’s YA studio, where he produces television and books for children. Olivia continues:

“You create an entire world from the beginning – everything from continents to oceans and rivers to trees and even foliage to trees.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ The last time we talked us, I told you my idea of ​​what the night sky was going to do. My friends who had lost their 4-year-old daughter to cancer provoked me when explaining to their younger children girl what happened, instead of saying that her sister died, they would tell her ‘Billie had become a star.’ So far, if you ask her where her sister is, she’ll say ‘Billie We want to help kids not be scared to death and tell the stories of all the small and big stars …. And now one you to them. ”

Oh man. Our hearts are stirred again! Olivia concludes:

“Sending all my love to Vanessa and your daughters. Rest with my friend. I will find you in heaven.”

We hope the studio continues beyond Kobe, inspired by his energy and imagination. Such a loss …

