Watch Khloe Kardashian learn that Kim has invited Tristan Thompson to dinner

It resembles Kim Kardashian it’s all about forgiveness.

In a preview for the coming season of “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” the founder of KKW reveals Khloe Kardashian that she extended an olive branch to her sister’s ex, Tristan Thompson, and invited him to dinner.

“I left the Mercer Hotel and then I got a call from my phone from Tristan. And he said,” Oh my god! I stand next door, “Kim says to Khloe on Facetime.” And he is like, “What are you doing?” And I thought, “I’m going out to dinner with my friends.” So I thought, “Do you want to come?”

“You invited him to dinner?!” a shocked Khloe answers with a smile.

“But I was like that, what did I do?” Kim adds. ‘I do not know! Should I not invite him to dinner? “

Despite Khloe and Tristan’s past, Khloe does not seem angry at her sister at all. “I think you should do what is best for you,” she relays to Kim. “If you want him to have a drink at the end, there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s generous to you.”

Kim, however, tells Khloe that although she did not think that Tristan Khloe was cheating was “good”, she is trying for her cousin, True Thompson, who are co-older in Khloe and Tristan.

“I don’t think Tristan was clearly right. That’s not my thing and I have him brutally,” Kim tells Khloe, who reacts nervously. “But I also know that that is True’s father,” she said before going to her own parent Kris Jenner, and added, “and that mother cheated father, you know what I mean? And all their friends forgave mother “

Khloe then becomes serious. “No, I think it’s fun what you do,” she says and then repeats her earlier comment. “I think it’s too generous for you to invite him.”

“I think forgiveness is the best way,” concludes Kim de Convo, and Khloe adds, “This was like a drive-by gossip session. Oh my god.”

Season 18 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will premiere this spring on E!

