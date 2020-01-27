Watch Kanye West and Chance The Rapper pay homage to Kobe Bryant at the Sunday Service

The tragic death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna shocked the world on Sunday and caused a flood of tributes that devastated fans in Los Angeles and beyond. Kanye West’s Sunday Service, a weekly Christian gathering and gospel concert, contained tributes to the Bryants with Kanye West, Chance The Rapper and Kirk Franklin. The trio sang “Ultralight Beam” from West’s album Pablo’s lifeand the Sunday Service choir performed “Journey Stop Believing”. The video was captured on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story, and you can watch it above via Pitchfork.

West has expressed admiration for Bryant throughout his career. On ScHoolboy Q’s 2016 song “THat Part”, West raps: “Walkin ‘, living legend, man I feel like Kobe.” A month before, West celebrated Bryant’s retirement from the NBA with a personalized “I Feel Like Kobe” shirt. During the performance of “Ultralight Beam” at the Service on Sunday, West sings: “I was going home / They were leaving your jersey on the highway, and I broke down, broke down, broke down.”

Last night, the 2020 Grammys were quickly reconfigured to include a tribute with host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men.