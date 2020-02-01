Watch: Indians quarantined for Coronavirus Wear masks and dance after rescue from Wuhan

Atotal of 647 Indians was evacuated from Wuhan via Air India flights and returned to the country to be quarantined on Saturday.

Dance of joy Credit: Twitter

The joy of being at home has never been so clear as on the faces of some Indians who have flown back from Wuhan and have been quarantined in a camp in Manesar. A video of some of them dancing in the camp, despite being in quarantine and wearing face masks, goes viral on social media.

On Saturday, 647 Indians were evacuated from Wuhan via Air India flights and returned to the country to be quarantined and checked for symptoms of the deadly corona virus from Wuhan. About 300 of these people were housed in the specially equipped facility in the capital.

In a video that goes viral, the men can be seen wearing face masks and dancing joyfully because they have returned to their home country.

Guess???? pic.twitter.com/w2ZA47s1lX

– Dhananjay kumar (@dhananjaypro) 2 February 2020

Those quarantined in the camp are observed for 14 days and released if the symptoms do not appear until then. Everyone in the facility, including doctors and other medical and administrative staff, is instructed to wear three-layer masks.

Kerala today confirmed the second case of Coronavirus, even though the death toll in China has risen to 304 with more than 14,000 cases, amid warnings from the World Health Organization that other countries should be prepared in case the disease spreads to their populations.

The second patient in Kerala is said to have a travel history. The patient is admitted to an isolation ward and is currently stable.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

. (TagsToTranslate). Viral mail