Watch Hoda Kotb’s fiancee Joel Schiffman make his debut

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager‘s friends never disappoint.

At the Today show on Thursday morning, the Hoda and Jenna hours had a very special broadcast. For those who don’t know, the fourth hour is moving to Studio 6A at Rockefeller Plaza to have a live studio audience for shows on Thursday and Friday.

To celebrate the exciting new change, a few special gentlemen were seen in the front row during today’s broadcast.

To begin with, Jenna’s husband Henry Hager was present. But as an extra surprise, the fiance of Hoda Joel Schiffman was able to make his Today show debut and watch the recordings.

“Do you know when there are big moments in your life? It’s your wedding, it’s your first job, it’s the kids running around. Sometimes you have to take a second and just sit in the moment,” Hoda shared. “Thank you for coming, for traveling everywhere.”

Jenna added, “You all know what Hoda said to me on the way in? She’s going, this is our wedding day. Joel, we’re training for you, okay?”

Best day ever! Mila, Poppy and Haley surprised @JennaBushHager and @HodaKotb at the end of their first show with a live audience! 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/ChHZFnPIEN

Although Joel has been discussed in the show for many years, he did not appear in the studio for the fourth hour. And to say that Hoda was excited is perhaps an understatement.

“By the way, look at Joel. Can I just say something? When everyone is busy in life, they are busy. Joel had a very, very, very busy day at work and I didn’t even ask him to come. I “I didn’t bring it up and I didn’t want him to feel bad and said he couldn’t come, so I didn’t bring it up,” she told the show. “And then I sent him a text and said:” If you want to come on a Thursday. “And he said,” What about this Thursday? I’m so glad you asked. “

In order not to be exceeded, Henry must also be mentioned.

“Henry, you came too, and you know what? My mother calls Henry the saint, which implies that I am not easy to marry. But Hank, I love you, “Jenna shared. “Thanks for coming.”

While recording today, the public enjoyed an appearance of Meghan Trainor, a round ambush makeover and special giveaways. As for tomorrow’s show, the one and only Oprah Winfrey coming.

“We are so happy,” Hoda said. “I have to tell you, this is one of those things we’ve been waiting for and waiting for, and today is the day.”

