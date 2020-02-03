WATCH: Former Virginia Tech Kendall Fuller DB Seals Super Bowl Win With Interception | Virginia Tech

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbOCLpwOsRQ (/ integrated)

Former Virginia Tech defensive back Kendall Fuller made a bouncing interception with 57 seconds remaining to seal Kansas City’s 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The Chiefs erased a second 10-point half scoring three touchdowns in the final seven minutes.

Hokies Super Bowl Winners

LIV Super Bowl: Kendall Fuller (DB), Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl XLVIII: Kam Chancellor (SS), Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl XLVII: Tyrod Taylor (QB), Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl XLIV: Pierson Prioleau (S), New Orleans Saints

Super Bowl XXXVII: Todd Washington (OL), Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl XXXV: Cornell Brown (LB), Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl XXXIII: Vaughn Hebron (RB), Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XXXII: Vaughn Hebron (RB), Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XXXI: Antonio Freeman (WR), Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl XXIX: Tyrone Drakeford (BC), San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl XXV: Roger Brown (BC), New York Giants

Super Bowl XIV: Tom Beasley (DT), Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl XIII: Tom Beasley (DT), Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl III: Jim Richards (S), New York Jets

Super Bowl II: Carroll Dale (TE), Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl I: Carroll Dale (TE), Green Bay Packers

Fuller, who was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, was traded to Kansas City after the 2017 season.

He had four tackles on Sunday (three solo) and also broke a pass with San Francisco in midfield late in the game to become the first Tech alum to win a Super Bowl since Kam Chancellor made it with the Seahawks from Seattle in 2013.

The Hokies now have 13 different former players to be part of a winning Super Bowl team (close end Carroll Dale, defensive tackle Tom Beasley and ball carrier Vaughn Hebron each won two).

Fuller signed with Virginia Tech as a five-star defender at Good Counsel High School in Maryland. He was ranked # 17 overall prospect in the 2013 class and is the second highest ranked signatory in the history of the program, according to 247 Sports. He was a member of the first All-ACC team in the second year with 54 tackles and two interceptions.

The defensive back is the youngest of four brothers (Vincent, Corey and Kyle), all of whom played in the NFL after their college career at Virginia Tech. Kendall is the first to play in a Super Bowl.

Mike Niziolek is Virginia Tech’s soccer beats writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

