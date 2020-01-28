Watch every Super Bowl movie trailer and TV Sneak Peek released so far

Even if you don’t care about the big game Super bowl On Sunday, previews for upcoming films, TV series and specials always arouse interest – and given the price companies pay to air them, they are better!

Universal Pictures dropped the first recordings of “F9”, the next “Fast & Furious” film, on Tuesday – with a full trailer that launched on Friday at a Miami concert with performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris.

Amazon Prime Video also shared its entire place for ‘Hunters’, a new series starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman on February 21, 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it seems that only Disney and Universal will broadcast spots during the game, while Paramount releases teasers during pre-game. What we can expect, who knows – but Disney has ‘Mulan’, ‘Black Widow’, ‘Onward’, ‘Soul’ and the upcoming Marvel shows on Disney +. Universal could also drop images from ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’.

We will update this message with more trailers and teasers as they arrive. You can also view our extensive list of celebrity commercials here!

F9

Amazon Prime Video Hunters