WATCH DJ Cuppy's reaction after she tasted sachet water for the first time

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, famous personality of the Nigerian showbiz, widely known as DJ Cuppy, had her first taste of the sachet of pure water.

His reaction after tasting the water packet for the first time has been described as valuable by some social media users.

DJ Cuppy visited his family home in Epe and was greeted by members of the community.

She then used her Twitter account to share a video of herself taking the popular sachet of water and her reaction after the first taste is epic.

She has labeled fresh water and it looks like she will be taking more in the next few days.

SWEET pass with pure water! 💦💧 #Facts pic.twitter.com/RYCq6qX821

– Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 16, 2020

Source: www.ghgossip.com

